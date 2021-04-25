Anastasia Kvitko nude dress It looks like a second skin! | Instagram

The model whom many know as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“It is the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko who constantly surprises her fans with her flirty content.

Especially when he usually shares photos of dresses where, in addition to being fitted, they seem to be a second skin, as happened a long time ago with one beige dress that caused more than one of them a long sigh.

With a “V” neckline Anastasia kvitko He let out his beautiful and enormous charms, which have been the protagonists of his publications on several occasions.

Also read: Get it down! Ana Cheri shows her lace under her shorts

The best thing about this publication of April 16 is that the beautiful Russian celebrity, not only shared one photo but three, in each one she appears in a different angle, several of her fans were left with their mouths open when they saw it.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

To date, Kvitko has more than 336 thousand red hearts and as for the comments of which some are more than graphics, he has more than 6 thousand.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Her dress is somewhat short in nude coloe, it is long sleeves and in the front part on the side of the waist it is a little corrugated which draws attention to this part, despite the deep neck she has and that shows her huge charms.