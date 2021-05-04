Anastasia Kvitko looks beautiful charms in sportswear | Instagram

To keep that pretty figure the russian model Born in Kaliningrad, Russia Anastasia Kvitko needs to exercise constantly, not for nothing her huge charms they are the adoration of millions.

Kvitko’s beautiful face perfectly combines her curves, her curvy figure does nothing but make her admirers sigh, who in gratitude give her a lot of like’s.

Anastasia kvitko is one of the few curvy models that has captured the attention of Internet users, as there are very few celebrities of this caliber who without any regret show their figure in a fearless way without thinking about what other people will say.

It may interest you: In a suede ensemble, Lana Rhoades shows a change of look

Although it should be noted that the also called “Russian Kim Kardashian“It is indeed quite voluptuous, however it has a tiny waist so it is not among the plus size models.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

While wearing a tiny, short and strappy top as well as tight leggings, she excitedly asked her followers what they thought about that outfit she was wearing.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The beautiful 26-year-old was posing on the terrace soaking up some sun, her enormous charms showing off quite a bit because she had her hair tied up and left an excellent view.