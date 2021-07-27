Anastasia Kvitko leaves her charms in full view of in session! | Instagram

Posing in front of the camera the model Anastasia Kvitko left her charms in full view of her fans during a photoshoot.

Without any shame the Russian model and celebrity Anastasia kvitko She showed off her beauty to her fans once again, but now she did it in a video, leaving her charms in full view of all.

While posing for a photo shoot, this Russian beauty showed us her outfit that had some transparencies, managing to capture even more the attention of her fans.

Kvitko was wearing a short short in white with a front button and closure and with details at the bottom with small tassels of the same thread, as well as a shirt.

The striking thing about the second buttoned top is that it was totally transparent, it had some applications and details in white but its charms could be seen perfectly.

As accessories he had a white hat, a kind of tie although it seemed to be part of his shirt and beige bracelet slippers, which lengthened his legs.

Anastasiya Kvitko She was in a photographic studio, this time she decided to do without the exterior for her session, although to tell the truth, wherever she decides to take photos, it is sure that she will look beautiful, especially because she has an exquisite figure.