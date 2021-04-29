Anastasia Kvitko invites you to follow her flirtatious friend! | Instagram

Russian model Anastasia Kvitko shared in her most recent post of Instagram two photos of a friend of hers, inviting her followers to follow her as well.

Although the young woman does not have voluptuous curves like Anastasia kvitko, despite this she is quite flirtatious like “The Russian Kim Kardashian“.

The girl’s name is Maryori Funez, in the description of his Instagram account he claims to be a film character, he surely asked for the support of the beautiful girl russian model to get more followers and be just as popular as Kvitko.

Follow my beautiful friend @MaryoriFunez, “Kvitko wrote.

The beautiful celebrity has been sharing these types of photographs on several occasions where she invites her fans to follow other models and personalities on the Internet, at the moment Kvitko’s popularity has helped several of her friends.

Until today, the beautiful model has more than 12 million 200 thousand followers on an official account and surely this number will continue to grow, especially because of the entertaining and sensual content that she constantly shares, both in her normal feed and in her stories on the website. App.