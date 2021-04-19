Anastasia Kvitko highlights her beautiful curves in a photo | Instagram

Without hesitation twice, the followers and admirers of Anastasia Kvitko at the time of sharing new content immediately give her their like’s, especially when she shows off her beautiful curves.

Some time ago he shared a photo where he appears showing his huge charms in a tight suit that highlights her curves to perfection.

The model who they also call “The Russian Kim Kardashian“nickname that fits perfectly, although of course both do not have any resemblance.

Anastasia Kvikto Like the socialite, she is a recognized social media celebrity, thanks to her constant and flirtatious posts, like the one she shared on August 10, 2020.

Read also: Ana Cheri lets go of her blouse and her enormous charms bounce!

She is wearing a long skirt, but that marks her narrow waist to perfection, in addition to a tank top that lets very few of her peek out. huge charms.

175 thousand 770 are the like’s that the beauty has to this day russian model who is also using a bag in sky blue as a nice accessory.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The Photo Kvitko was taken from a low perspective, which is why her charms looked the most voluptuous because of the way the image was taken.