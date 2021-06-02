Anastasia Kvitko gray blouse let her charms show! | Instagram

The model Anastasia Kvitko surprised her followers thanks to a Photo in which she appears showing her characteristic and enormous charms with a gray blouse from the balcony!

The interesting thing about the image of the beautiful Russian model and also called “The Russian Kim Kardashian“She’s not wearing anything under her blouse, this can be seen immediately.

Being one of the industry’s curvy models and celebrities la bella Anastasia kvitko It is stiff competition for other plus size stars on Instagram, it is not known if she has any desire to become a runway model.

Thanks to the position in which its huge charms they managed to stand out even more, because she has her hands together and therefore her charms also come together even more.

With denim jeans and this long-sleeved blouse both in gray, Kvitko inadvertently combined perfectly with the landscape full of buildings, this image was shared on one of the Instagram accounts dedicated to her exclusively, as has happened with other beautiful personalities .

Despite the fact that the image is apparently simple, it is certain that Anastasia’s fans who have seen the image have sighed on more than one occasion.