Anastasia Kvitko dresses in leather and shows off a micro waist! | Instagram

Boasting a tiny waist the russian model Anastasia Kvitko undoubtedly conquered thousands with these two photos that she shared on Instagram, being that she was also wearing leather pants.

Anastasia kvitko is known to her fans as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, because her curves are quite striking a little similar to that of the beautiful celebrity of social networks and reality shows.

It was on February 27, 2020, when she shared this flirty post on Instagram, where she appears with a thin satin tank top and tight brown leather pants.

In the first image, as you can see, she is in profile, so the beautiful Anastasiya Kvitko shows her best curves, however this changes a bit in the second Photo.

The model appears from behind in the second and last photo of the publication, thanks to the fact that her legs are a little open, it caused her huge charms later still protrude a little more than normal.

Her publication has more than 234 thousand red hearts in addition to 2 thousand comments where her fans are more than delighted to see her with this outfit which she is promoting from a well-known brand from an online store.