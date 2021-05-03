Anastasia Kvitko dress fits her figure perfectly!

Anastasia Kvitko dress fits your figure perfectly! | Instagram

The beautiful model of Russian origin Anastasia Kvitko, tried to pamper her fans with these videos that she shared a long time ago, in them she appears wearing her charms with a dress that fits perfectly to your curves.

The exquisite 26-year-old businesswoman was born in Kaliningrad, Russia, but for a few years living in Los Angeles, California, United States, she decided to move to become a model.

Without a doubt she managed to fulfill her mission because the coquette Anastasia kvitko Not only is she a recognized model but she is also a celebrity on social networks.

The publication of the beautiful russian model It was shared on January 3, 2020, this consists of two videos where he shows his striking and voluptuous derriere, which has fallen in love with millions.

At that time Kvitko was wearing a blonde look which combined perfectly with her outfit, this dress was extremely tight at the top and still on her hips, it had a bit of a drop and from what can be seen it also had an opening in the front in one of his legs.

In the second video we see her walking backwards again, but then she turns around to show her huge charms.