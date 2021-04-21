Anastasia Kvitko dress, black lace and something revealing! | Instagram

One of the celebrities who has attracted the most attention on social networks is undoubtedly Anastasia Kvitko, who recently showed off her beautiful figure with a dress of black lace in a photo.

The russian model He continually surprises his fans either on his official Instagram account or on Twitter, as he did this time.

The publication was shared on April 5, 2017, although it is already a bit “old” it continues to keep its beauty intact.

Anastasia Kivtko She is sitting on the arm of an armchair, to one side we can see a glass table so she was probably in a small room.

Her dress is black with some applications and transparencies that show her skin without any problem, it is not for nothing that she is one of the ones that her admirers spoil, this garment reaches a little above the knees and at the top the design does not cover her shoulders.

The lace with which her dress is made is striking because it is combined with the tones of her skin and the transparencies, “The Russian Kim Kardashian” looks the most beautiful.

Several of the Internet users who commented on the photo were impressed with her beauty, because in addition to her voluptuous curves, she has an angelic face.