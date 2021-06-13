Anastasia Kvitko climbs on a jet ski wearing a swimsuit

Anastasia Kvitko gets on a jet ski wearing a swimsuit | Instagram

The russian model that so much has pampered her followers with her content Anastasia Kvitko and whom several fans call her as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“she showed off in a new photo in a tight swimsuit.

This while enjoying a jet ski in the sea, in particular the swimsuit It is definitely one of the most flirtatious and striking that he has used, from the color to the design.

Anastasia kvitko She is riding this jet ski, in the image we see her from the back showing her back charms, which immediately attract attention, due to the contrast of her skin tone with her beach outfit.

Also read: In flirty videos, Daniella Chávez models in small lace

Her shapely legs and voluptuous hips exposed her swimsuit which was lost between her huge charms, something with which the model is already accustomed since we constantly see her with this type of outfit.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Some fans have commented on the post that was made from Anastasiya Kvitko as it is also called with this striking and flirtatious Photo.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In it he was promoting again the discount that his page of OnlyFans, which continues with a 60% discount.