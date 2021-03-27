Anastasia Kvitko charms in flirty see-through corset! | Instagram

Known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“The beautiful Anastasia Kvitko caused several sighs to her fans thanks to a publication she made long ago.

With this photo Anastasia kvitko became even more popular, as her enormous charms are seen through a see-through corset.

His photo has more than 200 thousand like’s to this day, this is one of his most popular publications although he usually has more than one hundred thousand like’s in his photos and videos.

Read also: Ana Cheri surpasses Anastasia Kvitko in a brown swimsuit!

The Russian model appears to be near some stairs turning her face to the side, it was published on December 25, 2020 and in her description she wished her fans a Merry Christmas.

In the foreground we see her charms that are wearing a tiny and very short corset, this one has transparent fabric so we immediately see something else.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

The young social media celebrity has become quite popular thanks to her voluptuous curves, which is why her posts always have a movement of likes and comments.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It is not news that several companies want to work with Anastasia Kvitko as they have done with other personalities such as Ana Cheri, Demi Rose and Mia Khalifa.