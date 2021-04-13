Anastasia Kvitko bodycon dress highlights her curves | Instagram

The beautiful russian model Anastasia Kvitko shared a video where she shows off her charms and beautiful curves using a Grey dress quite adjusted to his figure.

Without a doubt, the model, businesswoman and Internet celebrity knows very well how to attract the attention of her fans with her publications on Instagram, not for nothing has more than 12 million 200 thousand followers.

Anastasia kvitko is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, thanks to her voluptuous figure that has captivated millions as well as her socialite.

The video that he shared about an hour ago became popular due to the content we found in it and that is that the 26-year-old is wearing a dress that, despite covering part of her skin, leaves nothing to the imagination.

The model She is wearing a gray sleeveless dress with a round neckline and it is also a bit short.

The mere fact of seeing her in tight clothes causes her fans to let their imaginations fly and sweat from anxiety begins to run down their foreheads.

The beautiful Anastasia asked the ladies in their description what they were carrying in their bags, since in her case she brought an energy drink.