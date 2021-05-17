Anastasia Kvitko babydoll is black lace and strappy! | Instagram

The beauty russian model Anastasia Kvitko shared several photos on her Instagram where she is shown with a flirty lace babydoll with some strips that ended up attracting more attention.

Without a doubt, one of the foreign women who has not only conquered the United States but also Instagram is undoubtedly Anastasia kvitko.

The model and social media celebrity is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Because her curvy body stands out quite a bit among thousands of models, it was she who earned the nickname by which she is now known.

In its three Photos On June 7, 2018, she is wearing thin straps that support her enormous and voluptuous charms, as well as a fine lace with which she draws too much attention and that surely has caused more than a sigh among her fans.

With millions of followers on Instagram, Kvitko has become quite popular, especially for constantly showing off her figure in tight or tiny clothing.

His followers are not only from the United States but also other parts of the world from what we have seen among some of his comments in each of his publications.