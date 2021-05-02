Anastasia Kivtko green swimsuit highlights her charms and curves | Instagram

The admirers of the russian model Anastasia Kvitko enjoyed the sight seeing her pose while tanning her beautiful curves and wearing a tiny green swimsuit at the same time.

The original model of Kaliningrad, Russia has managed to become one of the favorites of Internet users, despite the fact that there are millions of celebrities who are dedicated to modeling on social networks, it has been she who has stood out the most.

Definitely Anastasia kvitko It is one of the personalities that followers still do not review all its content because thanks to recent photographs and a few are enough to want to see it continuously.

While enjoying sunbathing to tan her beautiful skin, Kvitko, who has also been called “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, appears showing off her curvy body with a swimsuit green in one piece, but showing a little more than it should.

Thanks to this curious snapshot, Kivkto managed to get her fans, in addition to worshiping her and writing more than 3,500 comments, to give her 242,983 red hearts.

Thanks to the fact that today everything related to the curvilinear became fashionable, the beautiful model and businesswoman took the opportunity to stand out among the celebrities of Instagram, managing to become one of the spoiled ones.