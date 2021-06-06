Anastasia Kitko surpasses Celia Lora using latex in outfit | Instagram

Both Anastasia Kvitko and Celia lora They are two strong supporters in wearing outfits with latexHowever, on this occasion it was the Russian model herself who surpassed the beautiful Mexican with blue eyes.

Wearing a long latex jacket and sheer wide fishnet stockings Anastasia kvitko He conquered his audience and surely made them tremble a little.

This is because he asked them if the image he was sharing should put it or not in his feed, the normal Instagram posts, which usually have a minimum of 100,000 like’s.

Showing one of his huge charms thanks to the position in which the russian model and Internet celebrity once again showed off her figure, although in a slightly different way, her shapely legs are bent very flirtatious as she is sitting on the floor.

The Photo that he shared in his stories was to know the opinion of his followers and also to get their attention as the beautiful Celia Lora has done on several occasions.

Since it is not known how many reactions she has, only she knows, maybe she wanted to know the type of reaction that her followers would have to decide whether to upload it or not.