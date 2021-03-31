Anastasia Karanikolaou moves her charms intensely | Instagram

Recently the Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, started a new exercise and diet routine, so in recent days she has dedicated herself to sharing several of her exercises on her social networks.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, impacted her more than 10 million followers on the famous Instagram social network by moving her huge buttocks to the rhythm of an audio on TikTok.

The influencer She showed off her curves by posing for the camera in a comfortable outfit consisting of pants and a crop top.

Through her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner’s best friend announced that she started a new exercise routine at home to complement her visits to the gym.

She also started a diet with Thrive Nutrition & Athletics food delivery service.

So it is likely that we can see it much more active on social networks, and in fact such is the case with this video, since it had already been a while without sharing anything in that application.

It is worth mentioning that the model She is currently dating actor Noah Centineo, known for his participation in the series The Fosters, however, they keep their relationship very private.

While in the professional field, Anastasia Karanikolaou’s career continues to escalate thanks to her success in the famous social network of the little camera and of course her friendship with the businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In addition, the influencer is currently an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova, Savage x Fenty, Revolve and Skims, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

The truth is that there is not a day that the beautiful model does not delight us with her incomparable beauty and especially with her spectacular figure.

Stassie has been in the modeling industry for several years and does it in a variety of ways, either professionally for a brand or for her own pleasure in the comfort of her home where the rules are superfluous, as she poses as she wishes.

Although I know a little hard to believe, far from being a party girl like any young man her age, she prefers to spend it with her family or be in her luxurious home on her days off or on weekends, where she is seen enjoying from the pool and then take a tan.

There is no doubt that the Anastasia model is the possessor of a fiery beauty that the truth steals glances and hearts everywhere, so it is extremely easy for you to fall in love completely.

That is how “Stassie baby”Has made it very clear with each one of his publications on the Instagram social network that he is one of the most attractive influencers, which is why he has already exceeded 10.2 million followers so far.

From beautiful photographs in incredible outfits, to cand3nt3s snapshots in which she models tiny outfits that reveal her curvy figure.

She became friends with the Jenner sisters when she was around 11 years old and has an older sister named Alexia.

She is of Greek descent, began dating Sam Wilkinson in 2016, however, they separated the following year and in late 2020 she began dating the renowned and handsome actor. Noah centineo.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful Stassi as her friends call her, or @stassiebaby as her millions of followers know her on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, is one of Kylie’s oldest roommates and friend.