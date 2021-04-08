Anastasia Karanikolaou is shown sunbathing in a swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful model Anastasia Karanikolaou surprised her millions of followers wearing a beautiful seasonal swimsuit with which she left more than one delirious, because her curves are unmatched in this garment.

The Kylie Jenner’s best friend once again she turned on social networks by showing herself in a flirty swimsuit, which shows off her curves in bulk.

Once again, the influencer turned the networks on again after posting a photo of herself sunbathing from a garden in a small one-piece swimsuit, which showcases her spectacular curves wholesale and caused a great heat wave among his admirers.

It may interest you: What an angle! Anastasia Karanikolaou and her gym routine

As you may recall, Kylie Jenner’s best friend is a famous influencer on digital platforms, since it has managed to capture the looks of more than 10 million 200 thousand followers thanks to its unique beauty and of course its voluptuous figure that has been able to make a large number of users fall in love all over the world.

And on this occasion, the beautiful 23-year-old influencer made it more than clear that her favorite clothes are swimsuits and this was demonstrated in this photograph that she shared through her official account of the camera’s social network on the 7th of May. October 2020.

Karanikolaou was seen in this snapshot with a small one-piece swimsuit, in various colors, which flaunted her unique curves and highlighted her incredible tanned skin to the fullest, as well as showing her hips and shapely legs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOU.

On the other hand, the young woman with Greek lineage decided to wear her long brown hair loose on one side very naturally and also added a pair of bracelets.

As it could not be missing, the beautiful model spoiled her admirers by letting them admire her sensual gaze and spectacular silhouette that at all times raises passions in her fervent admirers.

It may interest you: Natural under the sheets, Apolonia Lapiedra asks for recommendations

As expected, the publication caused great furor on social networks, since so far it has managed to add more than 800 thousand likes.

On the other hand, rumors that Centineo, 24, and Karanikolaou, also 24, were dating started in June 2020 when Stassie fans noticed her and Centineo exchanging flirty messages on Instagram.

Give me back my damn jacket woman. PLEASE, “Centineo wrote to Karanikolaou in her comments after posting a fiery photo of herself in an oversized black and red sports jacket and white tee.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Later that year, the two were seen in public spending time together for Halloween, as a source for E! News said they were officially dating, however the two young Hollywood mainstays have yet to confirm the news themselves.

It started when they got together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry. “

In fact, the source also told her that not only are Centineo and Karanikolaou super together, but Jenner herself also gives the relationship her best friend stamp of approval.

Kylie thinks they are cute together. They both love dating, going to restaurants, but they also love hanging out at any of their homes just to relax, laugh and have fun, “said the insider.

It is worth mentioning that before Noah Centineo and Karanikolaou allegedly found love in a global health crisis, he dated model Alexis Ren for just over a year.