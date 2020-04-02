View this post on Instagram
rainy days @revolve
The model Anastasia Karanikolaou it has been proposed to burst the networks during this quarantine with endless images– current and memories- where she looks extremely provocative.
This time one of the memories took place, when he hung on his profile Instagram a fiery image of him in a tiny red bikini as she strolled down the beach with the sand covering her everywhere.
View this post on Instagram
wishin i was here rn ❤️
“Wishing to be there now”, wrote the best friend of Kylie Jenner, hinting at an image that it shared on previous days, also on the beach with her own spectacular bikini and practically the same phrase as description.
View this post on Instagram
wishing this was me right now
Just a few days before quarantine, both celebrities returned from vacation in which the networks of burning postcards of him enjoying the sea.
This is how ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is being recorded during quarantine
Kylie Jenner warms Instagram by exposing her hips with this tiny and sensual body
Kylie Jenner poses as a sexy cowgirl next to Anastasia Karanikolaou, her ardent best friend
Kylie Jenner raises low passions modeling very sexy for her sister Kim Kardashian (VIDEO)
.