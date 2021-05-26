Anastasia Gasanova manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Olivia Gadecki

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Anastasia gasanova, Russian, number 172 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-0 and 6-1 in one hour and forty-two minutes to Olivia gadecki, Australian tennis player. With this victory, Gasanova manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Russian tennis player managed to break the serve of her opponent 6 times, had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 9 double faults and achieved 63% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, she managed to break serve once, achieved 72% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and won 49% of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.