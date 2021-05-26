Anastasia Gasanova beat tennis player Coco Vandeweghe in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

The Russian Anastasia gasanova, number 172 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-2 in two hours and a minute to Coco vandeweghe, American tennis player, number 223 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Vandeweghe managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Russian tennis player did it 7 times. Likewise, Gasanova achieved 70% in the first service, 8 double faults and made 57% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 69%, he committed 5 double faults and obtained 48% of points to serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.