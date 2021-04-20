Anas Laghari, economic executor of the Super League

04/19/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

It is a new Superliga project led by Florentino Pérez has another code name, who has worked in the shadows and that is true executor of all new racing model. Specifically, to find the economic support that has allowed us to take the definitive step made last night.

Is about Anas Laghari, partner of the Spanish investment bank Key Capital Partners, a European leader in the equity market and which maintains a close relationship with both the president of the white club and leader of this Super League and with Real Madrid itself.

Laghari, a native of Morocco but with French nationality, has been one of the great supports and person of total confidence of the white president. The best example we have in the current remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu and whose search for financing has been carried out by Key Capital Partners, in charge of selecting the banks that are finally financing the great project of the re-elected president of Real Madrid. It has even been published that Laghari could be among the candidates to succeed Florentino Pérez in ACS when he also decides to step aside and stay in the background in the Spanish construction company.

As has happened with the Santiago Bernabéu, Laghari has taken the reins to find that first sustenance, among others with the JP Morgan bank, which have allowed to manage these amounts of money for the future teams that participate in this competition. In fact, JP Morgan himself is one of the banks that have also granted the loan for the Madrid stadium.

So much so that, as announced by the “Financial Times”, Anas Laghari will be the future Secretary General and his company Key Capital will be in charge of controlling the management of television rights and the sponsorship derived from this new Super League.. In this same line also points “Le Parisien” who coincide in placing Laghari as the manager of the search for future income that can generate this competition in all its aspects.