Carriers of COVID-19 release the virus in feces even if they are asymptomatic. Israel to begin monitoring drains to find propagation “hot spots”

People infected with COVID-19 release the virus in their stool before they show symptoms and also if they are asymptomatic.

A study in China of 10 mild patients who had not required an automatic ventilator or intensive care showed that 8 of them tested positive for coronavirus in a rectal analysis, even when the analysis in the mucosa of the nose and pharynx no longer showed traces of the COVID-19.

This presence of the virus in feces has led researchers in Israel to develop a plan to identify areas of incidence of the coronavirus through the analysis of “black waters”, which would allow controlling the spread of the virus and putting restrictions in the places where more infections are taking place.

To identify these “hot spots”, several Israeli investigation teams have been monitoring the country’s drains since the current crisis began, looking for traces of the virus, which is known to be coronavirus patients excrete through urine and feces about three days after being infected, and have also documented where the most acute outbreaks occur according to the genetic material or proteins found.

The way in which the Israeli drains are built allows to study the inflows of specific areas. And once the “hot spots” were established, the researchers announced that they will use them as an indicator in the event of a second wave.

The teams include Oded Nir, from the Department of Desalination and Water Treatment at Ben Gurion University and Professor Ariel Kushmaro, director of the Department of Environmental Biotechnology at the same center, as well as Professor Eran Friedler, from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering from the Technion Institute of Technology and Dr. Yair Lewis, also from the Technion, all in coordination with the National Virology Center of the Ministry of Health.

One of the methods developed, that of the Oded Nir team, from the Department of Desalination and Water Treatment of Ben Gurion University in the Negev, is waiting to be approved as part of the national fight against the coronavirus and has already It has already been shared on an open platform so that it can be replicated internationally.

Confirmation that the method works was received by the team when, after collecting drainage samples, freezing them at minus 80 degrees and analyzing them, they verified the high concentration of Sars-Cov-2 detected in the city of Bnei Brak, where up to now there have been the highest number of infections.

The collection of waste does not pose ethical problems because it does not imply collecting data from identifiable individuals, but from the neighborhood, data that will be useful to the authorities to impose geographically located restrictions or lift them.

Part of the research team is also made up of Yakir Berchenko, from Ben Gurion University, known for his action during the polio outbreak in Israel in 2013. When detecting polio in the drains, Berchenko informed the social services and gave them time to launch a vaccination campaign.

The researchers say saliva tests will still be necessary to gather accurate data, but they say that monitoring the drains gives an overview of the entire country much faster and cheaper.

