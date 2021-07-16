Analysts Warn Zoom Stocks Expensive

Analysts consider Zoom Vid Commu Rg-A’s shares to be expensive and investing in them requires a exercise of faith justify your current assessment, according Eric Savitz at MarketWatch.

“Buying Zoom stock at its current level is an exercise of faith – faith that the company can translate the huge growth in its user base during the pandemic into enough sustainable revenue and earnings growth to justify a still high valuation. ”Says Savitz.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan advises against taking the leap. Harrigan released Zoom coverage Thursday with a hold rating.

Harrigan’s view is that the action already involves a “rapid growth” both in the size of your target market and the amount of market Zoom can take. He wrote in a research note that the Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, could “defy the skeptics” by increasing Zoom’s market share and its addressable market as it expands beyond the videoconferencing to telephony and other services. But he added that “immediate action in stocks is dependent on momentum and sentiment, with consensus forecasts and even guidance providing a weak valuation backbone.”

Harrigan noted that the shares trade at 27 times your income estimate for the January fiscal year 2022, and approximately 76 times estimated earnings. While the analyst did not set a formal target price for the stock, using a discounted cash flow model, he calculates a fair value of the stock based on 2022 tax estimates of $ 249, or about $ 100 below the current price. of actions.

The analyst pointed out that he has a highest rating than other cloud-based communications companies, and that the group overall is valued higher than other high-growth software stocks. He noted that the average company in the UC group trades at about 20 times fiscal 2022 sales.

Harrigan also wrote that despite the valuation disparity, the growth estimates of the sales until 2024 average the 2. 3% for Zoom, in line with the rate of the 22.5% for the group. Your note shows that Zoom’s valuation as a multiple of sales is higher than Twilio and RingCentral, and both are projected to have higher than annualized growth rates for Zoom through 2023.