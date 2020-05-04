Specialists consulted by Banco de México (Banxico) expect the Mexican economy to contract 7.1 percent in 2020, from their previous estimate of a 3.5 percent drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For 2021, they foresee a rebound of 2.2 percent. Read: Manufacturing orders fall to record low

Meanwhile, they estimate that inflation closes this year at 2.90 percent, while in the March survey they estimated 3.64 percent.

For the dollar, the forecast rose, since now they project that the dollar will close 2020 at 23.05 pesos, from the 21.95 pesos estimated in the previous survey.

Read. US pressure on Mexico is shameful: SD Tribune

Read: What is the “Labor Thermometer” and why should you consult it?

The funding rate, they foresee, will be at 5 percent at the end of the year.

AMLO wants to reconvert economic and financial organizations

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed reconverting international economic and financial organizations.

In a text entitled “Some lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic”, he suggested that these entities become true promoters of cooperation for the development and well-being of nations.

He proposed to put aside the mercantile, individualistic and low solidarity approach that, he indicated, has predominated in recent decades.

Among the organizations he mentioned are the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Inter-American Development Bank, OECD and also the G-20.

“To ensure that the ideas and actions of the governments of the countries of the world are guided by humanitarian principles, rather than by economic, personal, group or power interests, however legitimate they may be.”

“No to violence or wars of any kind, no to the predominance of pressure groups or vested interests, no to inequality, racism, dictatorships; yes to peace, justice, equality, freedom, democracy and well-being, “he said.

López Obrador announced the content of the text in a video uploaded to social networks, in which he insisted on the need to think about a new economic model.

In the text, he stressed that it is urgent to discard the “old recipes” proposed by international financial organizations.

“Supposedly aimed at reversing recurring crises, but which in fact provoke new cycles of concentration of wealth, new spirals of corruption, growth of inequality, widening of social chasms between regions, and between urban and rural areas. And in the end, an aggravation of the phenomena of inequality, social disintegration, migration, marginalization and misery, “he added.

In our Mexico, he reiterated, privatizations were applied to “rajatabla” and several fortunes were rescued, which was “sealed” with Fobaproa in 1998.

Logically, the coronavirus is not responsible for this economic catastrophe. The pandemic has only highlighted the failure of the neoliberal model in the world. “

In short, the planetary infection has come to show that the neoliberal model is in its terminal phase. Consequently, it is time to consider new forms of political, economic and social coexistence, “he said.

.