Analysts endorse Inditex results with potential of up to 19%

Investing in Inditex: analysts see 19% potential after results

The 421 million earned by Inditex in its first fiscal quarter has earned it the acceptance of large analyst firms, among which it stands out the nearly 19% potential granted by HSBC.

The British financial multinational has raised the target price for the company from 36 euros per share to 37. Kepler, for its part, it has also revised the target price upwards to 32.4 euros per share from the previous 29.75 (+ 4% potential) while JP Morgan and RBC are somewhat more cautious and place the target price, in both cases, at 32 euros per share from 30, which means a potential upside in the stock market of almost 3%.

Inditex exceeds estimates with 421 million euros in the first quarter and it will bet on the digital business with an investment of 1,000 million until 2022. Despite this, today it corrects, although for now, “it is not at all worrisome,” IG analysts point out. As explained yesterday, the loss of 31.32 euros has activated a double top that could lead to a greater short-term correction. In this sense, the titles of the textile company are trading this Thursday with falls and are sold, approximately, at 31 euros.

The consensus of . analysts disagrees and places Inditex’s target price below its current price, at 30.55 euros per share, which leads to a potential drop of almost 2%. Of the 28 firms that follow the value, 11 bet on buying, 13 recommend holding and four, selling.

. Inditex recommendation

The textile multinational has accumulated a revaluation of more than 20% so far this year, although the data is less favorable for the weekly and monthly variation, close to -2%.

However, if the increase in Inditex sales is taken as a reference for the evolution of consumption after the pandemic, the diagnosis is favorable since Group sales expanded by almost 50% between February and April, reaching 4,942 million euros. What’s more, Inditex will advance its sales -online- to June 23, which will be another catalyst for the group’s income.

From Rent 4 they add a piece of information: “In-store and online sales at constant exchange rates between May 1 and June 6 have grown + 102% over the same period in 2020 and + 5% vs 2019”.

The financial entity expects a positive reaction from the securities after having exceeded forecasts and the great start of sales in the beginning of the second quarter, which would already be at a level higher than the 2019 figures, “when our forecasts, and we believe that the of the consensus, they would still be at a clearly lower level “, they clarify.