A 9.5% drop in GDP, one dollar at $ 88.5 in December, inflation 43.3% year-on-year by 2020 and a primary fiscal deficit of $ 1,647 billion. The forecasts of analysts consulted by the Central Bank (BCRA) for its latest Survey of Market Expectations (REM) they are not exactly encouraging.

It is that according to the work published this Friday, for which the BCRA collected the forecasts of 40 participants –among consultancies, research centers and financial entities– between May 26 and 29, economic activity will contract in this 2020 about 2.5 percentage points (p.p.) more than expected a month ago, and inflation will slow down in the short term and increase in the medium and long term.

In addition, analysts indicated in December the dollar will be $ 3.1 more expensive than projected a month ago and the primary fiscal deficit will be $ 263.1 billion higher than the one estimated a month ago.

Analysts who participated in the REM indicated that they foresee a strong contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)) real by 2020 of 9.5%. I mean, they predicted a drop 2.5 p.p. greater than the one they had estimated the previous month.

However, although they expect a greater contraction for the first quarters of the year (particularly for the second quarter), analysts’ expectations foresee a rebound in 2021. For next year, they anticipate economic growth of 4.5% i.a., which represents a recovery 0.7 p.p. higher than they anticipated a month ago, and 2% i.a. by 2022, unchanged from the previous survey.

According to the inflation, the analysts consulted now expect, for the short term, a lower variation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) than projected a month ago. But it will accelerate in the coming months. They estimate that it will be 1.7% in May, 0.8 p.p less than in the previous survey, 2.3% in June and 3% in July, what they represent respective decreases in forecasts 0.5 p.p. and 0.2 p.p.

However, the expectation is that inflation will accelerate in the coming months, even more than projected in the last REM. The average of the expected monthly variations between May and November 2020 it is 3.1% monthly. That is, they raised the monthly projections for the medium term, rising in September to 3.7% (with a variation of 0.2 p.p. compared to last month), to 4% in October (+0.4 p.p.) and locating at 3.9% in the month of November.

In this way, the CPI for the year it would reach 43.3% year-on-year in December (1.1 p.p. less than the one projected a month ago), but it would grow –Always in relation to the estimate in the REM of April– in 2021 and 2022. For next year it would reach 41.1% yoy, which represents a rise of 1.2 p.p. compared to the previous month, and in 2022 it would climb to 34.8% yoy, an increase of 2.3 p.p. compared to the previous survey.

For its part, analysts’ inflation forecast for the next 12 months it stands at 51% yoy. In other words, 2 percentage points more than expected last month.

Dollar and fiscal deficit

The participants of the REM of May also indicated that they foresee that the average nominal exchange rate reaches $ 88.5 in December 2020, thus increasing by $ 3.1 the value of the dollar with respect to the survey carried out a month ago. AND They also forecast that the currency will climb to $ 122.4 in December 2021..

On the other hand, for the short term, they indicated that the wholesale nominal exchange rate for this month would be $ 70.2 average, remaining stable compared to the previous survey. Thus, the nominal growth forecast for 2020 would be 47.7% yoy. and 38.4% yoy. by 2021.

Regarding the fiscal deficit primary, analysts raised their projections even before the national government decreed the extension of social isolation, preventive and mandatory until June 28. They increased the projection of the primary fiscal deficit for 2020 to $ 1,647 billion ($ 263.1 billion more than projected in the REM of April). While for 2021 they foresee a deficit of $ 1,145.5 billion.

The forecast for 2021, on the other hand, suggests that the deficit would be limited in nominal terms to $ 1,145.5 billion compared to the expected deficit result for 2020.

Finally, REM analysts indicated that they foresee that the Badlar rateFor deposits of $ 1 million or more, from private banks in pesos, it will be 28.4% during June and will reach 29.2% in December 2020, 420 basis points above the level projected a month ago.