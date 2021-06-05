Analysts believe that the ECB and Fed will avoid the withdrawal of stimulus in June

Madrid, Jun 5 (EFE) .- The economic recovery and the rise in inflation once again put on the table the possibility that central banks begin to plan the withdrawal of stimuli, although analysts rule out concrete steps in the meetings that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will celebrate in June.

Managers and other financial institutions agree that central banks will approach this issue “with lead feet”, because any communication error could cause a tantrum in the markets (“taper tantrum”), and they believe that they will probably let the summer pass, when less until the end of August, to confirm whether the rise in inflation is temporary.

Analysts also share that the withdrawal of monetary stimuli (“tapering”) will begin earlier in the US, where the recovery is stronger, than in Europe, and that the reduction in asset purchases would precede an eventual rate hike.

Investors’ fear of the withdrawal of stimulus has reached such a point that positive macroeconomic data, especially if they exceed expectations, translate into falls in the stock markets and increases in debt yields.

This same week it happened after knowing the activity data in Europe and the US (the so-called PMI, purchasing manager indices) and the positive evolution of the US labor market.

On the contrary, the bad data of retail sales in Germany was received with relief by the investors, since, in their opinion, it prevented an eventual withdrawal of stimuli.

Nobody disputes that the withdrawal of stimuli is in the environment, especially in the US. “An internal debate is beginning to be generated in the boards of central banks,” says José Lizán, manager of Magnum Sicav at Solventis.

However, the situations in Europe and the US are not comparable.

“We do not expect a change in bias from the ECB at the June 10 meeting,” says Lizán. “The ECB is going to try to delay as much as possible to talk about the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. In Europe we do not expect anything until well into 2022,” he explains.

Read more

Along the same lines, Ignacio Cantos, director of Variable Income at ATL Capital, affirms that the ECB “will continue with the stimulus policy until at least 2022.”

“Until employment levels recover and a sustained economic recovery is achieved, it is not going to tighten to reduce stimuli,” he underlines.

According to Thomas Hempell, Head of Macro and Market Analysis at Generali Insurance AM, “although the hawks from the ECB will push,” the recent interventions by the president, Christine Lagarde, “suggest that the European central bank will tread with lead on the June meeting “.

Monex Europe, a company specializing in currency exchange, believes that at this meeting the ECB will “ignore” inflation data, but will pay attention to other macroeconomic indicators, such as the drop in retail sales in Germany.

In his view, in this “weak context of recovery in Europe”, the ECB’s monetary policy “has a long way to go”.

In a recent report, ING notes that the ECB “will not be able to avoid the discussion on the withdrawal of stimulus for a long time”, but recalls that “the mere mention of that possibility could boost bond yields and undermine the economic recovery.”

For this reason, ING adds, “all eyes will be on” what the ECB communicates about the pace of asset purchases, which accelerated in March to deal with the rise in interest.

According to ING, another noteworthy element will be the ECB’s assessment of financing conditions in the euro area.

In summary, ING considers that the next meeting of the ECB “could be full of revealing information but probably not of tangible actions”.

Analysts see a withdrawal of stimulus in the US closer, although they do not expect the Federal Reserve to consider it before the end of August.

“It is very likely that the Fed will let the inflation data run throughout the summer to see if it is a temporary rebound or moves to something more structural,” explains José Lizán.

Thomas Hempell believes that the Federal Reserve meeting on June 16 will be “fairly quiet”, but does not rule out that the Fed will begin to discuss the withdrawal of stimulus at the meeting in Jackson Hole (Wyoming), to be held between 26 and August 28.

“After the rebound in inflation in spring, we expect the recovery in employment to accelerate during the summer in the US, which will have an impact on the Fed’s stance,” he explains.

(c) EFE Agency