Analysts and legislators ask for more stimulus checks, but the government is confident in the recovery of the economy



So far, the federal government has supported citizens to overcome the economic crisis caused by the pandemic by giving 3 stimulus checks and other support.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

To date, the IRS has issued more than 169 million stimulus checks in this third round. Just last month 2.3 million people received checks for $ 1,400.. However, there are some lawmakers who are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus checks, which would actually consist of recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Despite this financial aid, millions of Americans remain in financial distress, and about 4 in 10 people say their income remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to information from CBS.

Some leading economists have joined this call for more stimulus checks. More than 150 economists, including former Obama administration economist Jason Furman, signed a letter last year calling for recurring direct stimulus checks, until the economy recovers.

Although the economy is improving, millions of people continue to struggle with low incomes and have not been able to access government aid programs, said Greg Nasif, political director of Humanity Forward, a nonprofit organization that promotes the recurring stimulus payments.

Only 4 out of 10 unemployed workers received unemployment assistance, according to a March study by economist Eliza Forsythe.

Despite having this need, Wall Street analysts have said a fourth stimulus check is unlikely to be authorized at this time. One reason is that President Biden’s administration is focused on advancing its nearly $ 2 billion infrastructure plan, which would reshape the economy by rebuilding schools, highways and airports, as well as investing in projects ranging from affordable housing to broadband.

The proposal, according to the White House, would be financed by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

At the same time, the economy is expected to rebound this year thanks to rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and as states begin to reopen their businesses.

This could make the government not see the need to offer more direct stimulus checks, especially if the unemployment rate recovers and more workers get jobs.

