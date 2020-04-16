One of the fears that exists in the video game industry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the launch delays, is what will happen with the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, consoles scheduled to hit the market in late of year. So far, both Sony and Microsoft remain firm with their launch window, however, the reality is that the world could face a major economic recession and the firm Ampere Analysis believes that the industry will be impacted, not this year, but the next and this will affect both consoles.

The recent report by Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis (via Gamesindustry.biz), noted that it is almost a fact that PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive this year, meaning there will be no delays due to COVID-19, but analyzes sales cannot be swayed by the initial performance of both consoles in the market, as the economic impact, according to their projections, will be felt in the video game industry in late 2021. According to Harding-Rolls, PS5 and Xbox Series X will be launched on the market with a price between $ 450 and $ 500 USD, an amount that may still be covered by the first buyers despite the current situation.

Sales of PS5 and Xbox Series X could fall in 2021

In this sense, the analyst considers that we are not yet experiencing the consequences of the pandemic at the economic level and shares the idea that a recession is underway worldwide, so while many players will be motivated to buy the new consoles And taking advantage of its backward compatibility feature, there are chances of sales falling in 2021, so those interested in getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X outside of the launch period will have a harder time buying either or both consoles.

The publication of this report coincides with the disclosure of information that ensures that PS5 will reach the market with very limited production and it is even pointed out that Sony’s strategy would be to lower the price of PS4 significantly to deal with the premiere of its new console. in the event that there is an adverse economic environment that does not allow good performance in the market.

