Analyst Jesús Márquez: “Donald Trump is the absolute leader of the Republican party”

June 11, 2021 June 11, 2021

0

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is the absolute leader of the Republican party and there is, until now, “another figure to stand up to him,” as stated by the Republican analyst, Jesús Márquez, interview for Aló Buenas Noches journalist Carla Angola.

For Márquez, Trump is the number one candidate and would like to run around the presidential elections that will take place in that country in 2024 and will succeed the current president, Joe Biden, who on several occasions has assured that he does not intend be reelected.

Among other personalities of the Republican party who could hold aspirations to the White House is the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who during his last year in office has been implementing some “popular” policies similar to that of the former president.

In this sense, the analyst assures that if a midterm or primary election were held within the Grand Old Party (GOP) and Trump decided to enlist: “there would be no one who would stand in front of him” and also highlights the importance of the figure who the tycoon decides to support in case of not running for a new presidential term.

0