Amazfit is one of the Xiaomi sub-companies that we already know quite a bit from its history in recent years, in which the firm has taken out devices such as the Amazfit Bip that we already told you about at the time and which to this day continues to be an incredible option if you are looking for an ultra-cheap smartwatch, of entry range with which to start in the world of smartwatches.

And now, we are going to tell you about the Amazfit GTS, one of the best watches that the company has, which I have been testing for a month, and from which we will see its strengths, but also its shortcomings. Although I already tell you that it is a device that is worth it, and a lot, thanks to some aspects such as its design or autonomy.

Index of contents:

To deploy





Data sheet





The best of the Amazfit GTS







The least good thing about the Amazfit GTS

Amazfit GTS: specs & specs datasheet

Amazfit GTS

specs

Display 1.65-inch AMOLED screen at resolution (348 × 442)

Pixel Density 340 pixels per inch

Compatibility From Android 4.4 and iOS 9

Battery 220 mAh capable of lasting more than 20 days

Others Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, light sensor, GPS GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0

Protection Resistance to water and dust. Waterproof up to 5 ATM

The best of the Amazfit GTS

A design that is inspired by the lines of the Apple Watch, but does not copy it

The design of the Amazfit GTS is one of its great virtues, since brings us a very clean aesthetic, with few frames that, if the background is black, they are imperceptible, and also symmetrical, which, at least in this type of watch, gives a much better appearance.

The watch has at its bottom with the charging pins that will allow us to fill its battery, while on its right side, we only found one button, centered, that will allow us to turn on the screen, turn it off, and return to the homescreen when we are navigating through the menus of the device.

This is a watch with the square crown, it is not a copy of the Apple Watch, but it has certain similarities with it, such as the lack of frames and symmetry. Personally, I like square smartwatches more, and this is a good example of how things should be done, since it is light, its screen looks good, it responds well to the touch and aesthetically I find it very beautiful.

It is built in aluminum, which gives a good feeling to the hand, but the strap is rubber, and may not be to everyone’s taste, but Fortunately, there are an infinite number of alternatives this.

The Amazfit GTS straps are 20 millimeters, and are interchangeable, in fact, any Amazfit Bip strap will work for this one. On Amazon or Aliexpress you can find alternatives to the rubber strap that comes standard, so you can carry the material you want on your wrist.

A screen that looks really good and software

The screen of the device is a real delight, Rest assured, as it has a density of 340 pixels per inch. To give you an idea, Xiaomi’s flagship, the Mi 10, has 380 pixels per inch.

The translation, basically, is that we are facing a screen that, although it is on a clock, does not look bad, but gives us the impression of looking at the screen we have on the mobile, but in a much smaller format.

Lowering the upper curtain on the homescreen we can access the brightness control, the do not disturb mode, the flashlight and the device lock. The brightness of this reaches a maximum of 430 nits, which makes it easy to see even in bright sunlight on a clear day the screen content.

The Amazfit GTS has an Always On Display mode that will show the time and steps at all times if we wish, although in a somewhat more minimalist way than we see with the terminal’s watchfaces. That is, you do not have the homescreen arranged on the screen all the time, but simply the time and the steps appear in a very simple way.

The experience with the screen has been completely satisfactory, either outdoors or indoors, the screen looks great, and it can also regulate brightness autonomously by automatic brightness, so you don’t have to worry about raising and lowering it.

In addition, at the software level we have some of the most interesting things, such as the flashlight mode, which fills the screen with white to illuminate us at night, or the possibility of customizing the main screen to add the icons that allow us to control multimedia playback, or the countdown, which in my experience I have used every day and which makes time management much easier.

Autonomy

The autonomy of this watch is outstanding, since I think that nobody likes to have to carry the watch that they wear on their wrist every day, and this device ensures that we can go almost a month without having to use the charger.

And it is that, if we have the heart rate measurement activated and the notifications, autonomy will be around two weeks, or maybe a little less, while if the only thing that we activate is the reception of notifications this can go up to 20 or more days.

Like the vast majority of these types of devices, charging is carried out using a magnetic pin charger that is included in the box, and that just by bringing it closer to the device it will start charging without having to do anything. Comfortable and simple.

On the other hand, there are aspects such as Always On Display They can also drain the battery, so it will depend a little on the way you use the watch, but you can be sure that it will exceed a week and a half of use.

The least good thing about the Amazfit GTS

Small details

This Amazfit GTS offers a very good experience in every way, however there are small details that could be improved. For its price we do not ask for more, but it is not perfect, things as they are.

First of all, there are times when the screen is not as responsive as we would expect from a smartphone, although in my opinion it is something that compensates thanks to the resolution of the same, which as we have said, offers a good experience.

On the other hand, I wish I could choose what do you see in the quick settings curtain, since although these icons are well chosen, perhaps for my use it would be better to replace the lock button with, for example, the alarm button. Although it is true that we have total customization in the rest of the aspects of the watch.

Andro4all’s opinion

After having tried this watch for over a month, I can say that it is one of the best smartwatches you can find for just over a hundred euros, or even the best, as it offers us a round experience in relation to its price.

Autonomy, which is one of the sections that I consider most important is very satisfactory, and we can also adjust our use to extend it if we need it, something that comes in handy enough for situations where we want to lengthen it for one day.

On the other hand, the design of this watch has dazzled me from the first moment. It is a device that bulges little, has good construction materials and It has few frames that, in addition, with its AMOLED screen seem non-existent when we have a watchface with a black background.

Price and where to buy the Amazfit GTS

The Amazfit GTS is available for purchase from online stores such as Amazon, eBay or Aliexpress, and its retail price is 129 euros, Although we can find it for something less on some occasions, which leaves it at a very good price that you should take advantage of.

Follow Andro4all