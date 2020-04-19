The segment of the gaming smartphones has recently added a new member, since Nubia has officially presented the new Red Magic 5G, the most advanced and powerful smartphone ever created by the company and which collects the witness of the Red Magic 3S. At Andro4all we have been testing Red Magic 5G for weeks, specifically the Eclipse Black version 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and then we leave you our full analysis with price, features and opinion.

The new Red Magic 5G stands out for having a totally renovated design and a bulky technical sheet to the extreme, in which figures such as 144 Hz refresh rate of your screen, the largest we have seen so far on a smartphone. A smartphone that will be available for purchase on April 21 from 579 euros, and that thanks to its characteristics and specifications it becomes, in our opinion, the best gaming mobile phone of today.

Index of contents:

To deploy

Red Magic 5G: specs & specs datasheet

Red Magic 5G

Specifications

6.65-inch AMOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

Full HD + resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP Sony IMX686 +

8 MP wide angle + 2MP Bokeh

Frontal:12 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh

Others Activate Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0, built-in fingerprint reader, game triggers

Departure date21 April 2020

Starting price From 579 euros

The best of Red Magic 5G

The screen and user experience

The feature that stands out above all of this Red Magic 5G is, without a doubt, your flat screen 6.65 inches diagonal based on AMOLED technology with a FullHD + resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, the largest we have seen so far on a smartphone and that makes the screen the fastest on the market. An electronic sports level panel that offers a screen image and smooth movements like silk (something we could try in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile).

Without a doubt, this is the strength of the Red Magic 5G, which even allows you to change the refresh rate in the configuration (if someone finds it too fast) at any time. 60Hz, which helps save energy, or 90Hz, which combines fluidity and energy consumption. On the other hand, it should also be noted that the Nubia Red Magic 5G has a flat screen, something that is especially appreciated when using the terminal to play, and dispenses with the hole in the screen or notch to house the front camera.

The Red Magic 5G stands out for incorporating a 144Hz screen, a feature that makes it the mobile with the highest screen refresh rate on the market.

Instead, the phone has a few lightweight bezels upper -where the front lens and a small notification led are located- and lower, as well as tiny frames on the sides, so there is nothing to cover the screen. A panel that looks really good, where pixels are not seen, and that perfectly fulfills what is expected of a device focused on video games: good resolution, nothing on the screen that can disturb and a refresh rate that makes it on the fastest mobile to play from the actuality.

In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate (which is not compatible with all games) and the Snapdragon 865 processor, the software also accompanies the user experience, so when using this mobile phone for other functions than playing, such as browsing or social networks, it works perfectly and very fluently.

Autonomy and performance

Inside the Nubia Red Magic 5G is a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in its edition equipped with a 5G modem, which offers faster and more stable connections anywhere. 5G network technology also manages to take mobile gaming to a whole new level, making be faster, smoother and even creative. It even manages that both downloading games and videos, or uploading replays of the best plays or streaming the games offer a smooth and low latency.

It should also be noted that the version of the device that we have been able to analyze is the Eclipse Black (It did not have the final software -which will be available at launch-, so there was some other untranslated), which has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage UFS 3.0, which makes the phone take advantage of incredible speeds and data transfer to get the most out of 5G speeds. The company will also launch a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, called Press and that, in addition to this configuration, stands out for showing a rear area in two colors: blue and red.

The battery of the terminal becomes, this time, 4,500 mAh capacity (which in normal use offers a range of almost two days), and the brand introduces its own 55W fast charge technology. It is important to note that the device is capable of offering approximately 9 hours of display when 144Hz refresh rate is activatedWhich, having said which, is really impressive. Therefore, the gaming smartphone keeps the user playing for longer and more often to powerful titles like PUBG Mobile or Fortnite without having to charge the device in the middle of a game.

Game Space 2.1 and the gaming features of the phone

Another aspect that we liked the most about the Nubia Red Magic 5G is everything that has to do with its gaming mode. Pressing the red button located in the upper area of ​​the left side of the device Game Space 2.1 is activated, a launching pad for mobile games that allows users to collect installed games in the terminal, until adjusting and optimizing the device to an ideal configuration, monitoring game performance and block notifications and calls to enjoy the games without interruptions, among other things.

In this same space it is also possible to configure the controls that can be attached to the terminal (which we have not been able to test), choose the refresh rate from the screen you want to use, adjust the brightness or activate the LED light. In the same way, there is also available a kind of personal center in which you can see a short summary of the game sessions of the day or the week, view the screenshots taken from the games, make a series of adjustments and access a series of tips for get the best performance and sound, that is, the best possible gaming experience.





In addition, it is also noteworthy that, to facilitate the most intense gaming sessions, the charging port of the included USB cable has an “elbow” which makes the cable parallel to the bottom of the phone, so it doesn’t bother holding the device in landscape format. Another novelty is the inclusion of “triggers” on one side of the terminal They have a sampling frequency of 300Hz and are fully customizable for each game, such as for Call of Duty: Mobile. act like the L2 and R2 buttons on the DualShock 4 on PlayStation 4 to aim and shoot, respectively.

The Red Magic 5G has “triggers” on one of its sides that have a sampling frequency of 300Hz and are fully customizable for each game.

A feature that further enhances the gaming experience and allows play smarter, since, for example, in the shooter titles you will no longer have to press the virtual shoot and aim buttons to carry out these actions, which gives some advantage over the rest. Some “triggers” that, therefore, replace the buttons on the screen to improve the way you play with a mobile and which are really useful for enjoying fast paced games and action packed where precision is everything to win. Even if they are deactivated they are really useful to grip the device better and more firmly.

The Red Magic 5G has been inspired by the best computers to play, so it also integrates the third generation of its technology Turbo fan, which consists of the inclusion of a fan inside the phone, added to a advanced liquid cooling system with which you keep the device at a suitable temperature most of the time. A fan that can also be configured from the Game Space 2.1 personal center to, for example, turn it on or off for faster cooling of the phone when it is on.

If activated, you can also choose between a smart fit which makes the fan adjust intelligently based on the CPU temperature or on the other hand choose the fast coolingwhat makes maximum fan speed is activated. Usually, we’ve always had the Smart Fit option turned on, and the phone has never overheated, despite spending hours playing heavyweight titles like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile. Likewise, it is noteworthy that the frame rate compensation technology in the smartphone game guarantees a super fast and lag-free gaming experience.

When it comes to playing we have also been surprised for good device audio. Unlike other smartphones, the Red Magic 5G has both 3.5mm headphone jack (located on top) as dual stereo speakers, located above and below the device and that sound with a lot of power making you immerse yourself even more in your games. In addition, it also offers 3D surround sound effects and realistic and accurate force feedback.

The least good thing about Red Magic 5G

A unique but not perfect design

The Red Magic 5G is, without a doubt, one of the smartphones with more striking design, and possibly beautiful, that we have seen so far on a gaming mobile. Its back boasts a totally unique and renovated design, where the “X” shape located in its central part, crossed by a black stripe where the company logo appears (which can be activated by lighting up in red), the brand’s serigraphy (which is an LED light that can be personalized with a large number of colors so that each notification is different), and where the three rear cameras with which the terminal has.

In addition, it has a really fast on-screen fingerprint reader with facial recognition. The device will go on the market with a black color model -the one we have been able to analyze-, another one in red and a striking Pulse version, in which both blue and red are mixed in its posterior area. The Red Magic 5G has a unique design, in the good sense of the word, with the classic LED lights characteristic of the gaming terminals and those “triggers” on the side that offer a better gaming experience. But it is not entirely perfect, since it has a series of elements that could have been modified or perfected.

In the first place, although in my case it is not something that affects me much or is uncomfortable since I have large hands, it should be noted that the size of the Red Magic 5G is considerable, something that may not be comfortable for everyone, especially those who prefer a smartphone with a smaller size. In addition, due to its gaming characteristics it is a heavy mobile, although not the heaviest in the high-end compared to other smartphones. Features that, in my case, are not uncomfortable when using the terminal. However, there is a detail that can be annoying when using the Red Magic 5G.

Its about terminal power button, which, due to the configuration of the “triggers” and the fan, stands too low on the side of the phone, so you tend to turn on the smartphone with the area under the thumb of your hand. At first it is somewhat annoying, although in the end one ends up getting used to it, but it’s not the most comfortable thing in the world to turn the device on or off. As for its screen, which is Always on Display, it is important to note that with the phone locked, notifications from the applications are not shown, a function that in this case perfectly executes the small LED light next to the camera for selfies, but it is not useful to know which apps they correspond to.

It may interest you | The transparent version of the Nubia Red Magic 5G shows the special fan of this working gaming mobile.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the Red Magic 5G does not have water resistanceTherefore, with the ventilation grilles it incorporates, it is recommended to avoid any type of contact with water to avoid damaging the terminal. Another of the less positive points of the phone is the absence of wireless charging and that its vibration motor, which complies correctly, is not as accurate as that of other high-end mobiles. Despite these minor details, the Red Magic 5G certainly has a really nice and unique design, but not quite perfect.

So are the cameras of the Red Magic 5G

It may not be the most important aspect in a mobile focused on video games, but Nubia has not forgotten to give its latest phone a photographic system at the height of the times. In the rear of the device is a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary lens IMX686Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor ideal for landscapes, and a 2-megapixel macro camera that captures the level of detail well. On the front, the sensor for live chats and streaming introduced in the upper margin of the screen is 12 megapixels.

An optical zoom is missing, but has 3X zoom. As for the photographs, the Red Magic 5G cameras comply with good marks when taking images with levels of high details and with good light. Generally, the pictures taken with this smartphone are correct. In addition, it should be noted that the device has a night mode, but due to the quarantine by the coronavirus (Covid-19), as we cannot leave the house until further notice, we have only been able to thoroughly test this function outdoors.

A way that, of course, in low light situations improves the quality of photographs. It is also available in the terminal camera application a Professional mode with which to choose the different parameters, video recording, a vertical mode and a familiar mode, in which you can choose between a large number of functions, such as slow motion, panoramic camera, macro, zoom blur or an identification photo mode, among others.

As for the front camera, which defaults to beauty mode (which can be disabled at any time), it offers images and selfies with good quality fulfilling what is expected, and that could be placed in the range of mid-high range smartphones. Despite the fact that cameras are not the strong point in gaming smartphones, not even one of the features that users of these devices look most at, the Red Magic 5G perfectly fulfills its mission. offering high quality photographs.

Andro4all’s opinion

The Red Magic 5G is, without a doubt, the best gaming mobile phone today and offers a good user experience. A phone that provides gross power when playing but that, thanks to its 144Hz, It also has a very high fluidity that, at the moment, cannot be found in other devices. And therein lies its main characteristic, since this refresh rate makes the Nubia smartphone have the fastest screen on the market, at the level of electronic sports offering a screen image and fluid movements like silk, even in heavy games such as Call or Duty: Mobile.

The new Red Magic 5G, which in some features has been inspired by the best gaming computers, stands out for having a totally renovated design and a bulky technical sheet to the extreme, with gross power, great autonomy and battery and a truly complete gaming platform. It even offers one of the more striking designs, and possibly beautiful (at least the Eclipse Black model), that we have seen so far in a gaming mobile, where there are no lack of different LED lights for notifications. Nonetheless, not a perfect phone, since it has a series of details, such as that the on / off button is in an unusual position, which makes it not a round terminal.

However, thanks to its power, the fans, the new “triggers” on the side and all its features focused on playing, the Red Magic 5G has achieved the crown of the best smartphone to play today, and in which other brands will most likely look when launching a device of this type. In addition, when using it for other tasks, such as photographs, social networks or different applications, the Nubia smartphone meets high note in all aspects.

Price and where to buy the Red Magic 5G

The Red Magic 5G, which has pre-sale on the company’s website and which can be obtained in stores such as Amazon, will be released in Spain on April 21, and it will do so with the following configuration of recommended prices at launch:

Red Magic 5G (8GB / 128GB): 579 euros. It will be sold in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red colors.

Red Magic 5G (12GB / 256GB): 649 euros. Will be sold in Pulse gradient color.

Red Magic 5G, Andro4all’s opinion and note

Should i buy the Red Magic 5G?

In favor

Its autonomy and power.

Its screen, highlighting the refresh rate of 144Hz.

Game Space 2.1 and the gaming features of the phone.

Against

The battery does not support fast charging.

A not entirely perfect design.

Its size can be large for many users.

Conclusions

The Red Magic 5G is, without a doubt, the best gaming mobile phone today and offers a high user experience, as well as tremendously high fluidity as it is the only smartphone on the market with a screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Punctuation

9.5 Red Magic 5G

Follow Andro4all