The family OPPO Find X2 continues to grow, and after the Find X2 Pro that we could analyze and X2, the company presented the end of April the OPPO Find X2 Lite. A device that arrives to position itself at the top of the mid-premium range of the brand, with a technical file that has little to envy to that of its older brothers, and with a smaller size.

At Andro4all we have tested the OPPO Find X2 Lite for several weeks and then we offer you our analysis with our complete experience of use, in addition to revealing all the features and specifications of this Mobile Lite with 5G that doesn’t look like a Lite. A device with an elegant design, with a configuration of four rear cameras and one high refresh rate, betting on a more conservative 60 Hz.

In order not to get lost, it is convenient to put this new OPPO Find X2 Lite, the new smartphone from one of the brands whose growth in the Spanish market is making itself felt. The OPPO Find X2 family has a total of four members: the OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro and the recently released Find X2 Lite -of which we bring you its analysis- and the Find X2 Neo, which we already have in our possession and whose review will be published soon. These last two are two mid-range models with good specifications and an adjusted price with which the Chinese company wants to try to dominate the market.

OPPO Find X2 Lite: specs & specs datasheet

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm

180 grams

6.4-inch AMOLED display

Maximum brightness of 403 nits



Pixel Density Full HD + 2400 x 1080 pixels at 408 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating systemColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 48MP Main + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP B&W + 2MP “retro” style

Frontal 32 MP

Battery 4,025 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C,

The best of OPPO Find X2 Lite

An elegant and traditional design

The OPPO Find X2 Lite logically reduces specs compared to its older siblings but maintains a number of features that make the terminal not a Lite, but a high range. For example, his design, which is traditional and elegant at the same time. At first glance it is clear that this is a phone from the Chinese company, since it maintains the design lines of OPPO. It is an ergonomic device with a good metallic finish and good construction, which makes the device feel really good in your hand. A elegant design which remains in the only two color versions available: Pearl White and Moonlight Black (And in Andro4all we have analyzed the latter, being a more traditional color).

The two colors of the OPPO Find X2 Lite are inspired by the natural colors of the sky, in the lights and shadows. For example, Pearl White’s inspiration comes from the calm and mysterious sky. For his part, Moonlight Black’s inspiration comes from the deep night sky. The Find X2 Lite is a device with a thin, light and smooth body that makes it comfortable, manageable and easy to use with one hand. In addition, it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen It occupies practically the entire front and contains both the fingerprint reader, which is really fast, and -and unlike the other Find X2s that opt ​​for a hole- a notch shaped like a drop of water which houses the camera for selfies, which is 32 megapixels and which also serves for facial recognition, with an efficient result.

In the back you can see a vertical camera module where the four rear cameras are located and that is located in the upper left corner and that protrudes a little. In the lower right corner of the back you can also see the logo of the Chinese company. On the right side of the terminal there is the on / off button, which has a slight green accent; while on the left side they are the volume up and down controls and the slot for the two SIM cards. The noise cancellation microphone is located in the upper area and the USB Type-C port as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack, the main microphone and the only speaker of the Find X2 Lite.

A good screen

The screen is usually one of the most important features in the world of smartphones. Logically, the panel of this OPPO Find X2 Lite is below the screen featured on the Find X2 Pro, but it is still a good screen that offers a colorful visual experience. The new mid-range smartphone from the Chinese company sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, 20: 9 format and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A panel that during these weeks we have been able to verify that it is perfectly visible even outdoors in full sunlight, since the maximum brightness is 600nit.

Without a doubt it is a good screen for everyday use, coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, with a water drop notch and with standard dimensions, also offering bright colors, intense blacks and a good level of brightness, although somewhat lower than in the Pro model. It should also be noted that the device has minimal side bezels, but with a lower frame that eats some terrain that could have been used for the screen. As for the use, the experience has been generally good, both when using the terminal to access social networks as when playing or watching multimedia content, such as a series on Netflix.

Smooth performance, great autonomy and connectivity

The OPPO Find X2 Lite looks inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, octa-core and a maximum download speed of 1.9Gbp. A chipset capable of moving heavy games like Call of Duty: Mobile or PUBG Mobile smoothly, and which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, it has high-speed storage solutions LPDDR4x and UFS2.1 that, combined with performance optimization UFS + developed by the company itself, further improve read and write speeds for starting games, installing applications and copying files.

OPPO’s mid-range smartphone also features Hyper Boost developed by the Chinese firm itself It can monitor the GPU’s running status for games in real time, reduce frame drop and touch response accordingly, and thus optimize game fluidity. Overall, the Finde X2 Lite offers a game development ecosystem and enhances the user gaming experience, and during these weeks we have been able to enjoy smooth and lag-free games.







As for games, the device has your own ‘Games space” where you can see the titles installed in the terminal and make a series of adjustments. For example, in the lower right corner you can see the strength of the WiFi / Internet signal and an option to block notifications, reject calls, block both or to allow them. On the other hand, in the lower left corner you see the battery status and an option to select between different modes while playing: like competition mode, balanced mode and energy saving mode.

Connectivity, one of the Find X2 Lite’s strengths, also deserves special mention. This terminal has 5G network technology, Dual band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and a 360º surround antenna It is intelligently adjusted according to the user’s position to get the best possible signal. A feature that prevents signal blocking and connection drops during games. On the other hand, the OPPO Find X2 Lite also stands out for its great autonomy, one of OPPO’s strong points.

The company’s smartphone features a powerful 4,025 mAh battery -in addition to a temperature protection board- that supports a fast charge of 30W, which allows charge from 3% to 50% in just 20 minutes. Making normal use of the device, such as occasionally checking social networks, talking and little else, the battery offers a range of almost a day. If high use is made, such as spending hours playing and within social networks, the terminal offers a range of about 6-7 hours.

Color OS evolves positively

The OPPO Find X2 Lite arrives with Android 10 as operating system and with Color OS as interface, in its variant 7.0. In the software section, where there are no differences with the Pro model of the OPPO family of smartphones, the mid-range of the Chinese firm arrives, how could it be otherwise, with Color OS. A personalization layer that over time evolves favorably and offers good design, it’s intuitive and it is, above all, very customizable. There are several options, from dark mode to gestures, among all the novelties of Android 10.

Color OS is highly customizable, being able to change, for example, the application icons themselves so that they look the way the user likes the most. However, the possibility of choosing between more interface themes is lacking, although it is not something that damages the experience of using the terminal. Without a doubt Color OS evolution is positive, and it has become one of the most beautiful and intuitive customization layers in the world of smartphones today.

The least good thing about OPPO Find X2 Lite

Some small details and absences

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is a good mid-range device, which perfectly fulfills its mission, and does not have a specific feature to point to as ‘the least good thing’ of the terminal. However, there are a number of elements that are missing from this smartphone. The first of them is the non-inclusion of a higher refresh rate. The terminal has a 60Hz rate, but seeing that some of the smartphones of this price (about 500 euros) already have a 90Hz screen It was expected that this terminal also included this feature. It seems not, but the difference between 60 and 90Hz is noticeable, but it should be noted that the experience of using the terminal is good despite this absence.

On the other hand, it is also worth mentioning a series of small absences that do not interfere with the experience but that would have been a good addition. The OPPO Find X2 Lite does not have a dual SIM or neither does it incorporate the possibility of inserting a microSD card with which to expand the internal memory of the terminal. It is true that 128 GB is more than enough, but practically all mid-range terminals are compatible with these cards, so it was also expected that the Find X2 Lite had this feature. Compared to other devices in this middle branch, some users might also miss a telephoto lens.

These are the cameras of the OPPO Find X2 Lite

The photographic section of the OPPO Find X2 Lite is made up a total of five cameras. On the front there is a sensor 32 megapixel resolution, located in a small “notch” in the form of a drop of water located at the top of the screen and which has Artificial Intelligence and an Intelligent Beauty Mode. Meanwhile, on the back appears a four camera system, led by a 48 megapixel sensor and f / 1.7 aperture, accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, and finally two sensors of 2 megapixels each; the first is a “black and white style” sensor, and the second is a “retro effect” sensor.

The camera application of this mid-range includes from video recording to photography, panoramic or portrait mode, among others. When taking a photograph there are several options that are possible thanks to Artificial Intelligence, such as reducing the subject’s face, performing a series of touch-ups, sharpen face, enlarge eyes, reduce nose or sharpen the chin, among others. Some options that make taking photos more fun and even help when taking a photo to show off on social networks. Options that are added to those available when editing an image with Beauty mode, even being able to whiten teeth of the subject of an image, remove dark circles or remove blemishes.

In general, the main cameras of the OPPO Find X2 Lite offer some good pictures, with a dynamic range, quality and correct saturation. The images also show a good level of detail and the interpretation of colors is quite neutral. However, sometimes there is a somewhat high contrast, not to mention the loss of detail when using the five-magnification zoom. As a negative point, it is missing a bit a wide angle sensor.

With the wide angle and macro lens, the fast focus technology and color restoration, new perspectives can be observed when taking a photograph. For his part, the portrait mode It offers decent image quality, correct. The OPPO Find X2 Lite also features a Ultra Night Mode with noise reduction that suppresses overexposure of lights and improves shadow detail and brightness. In this way, images are seen more clearly and sharply in low light situations. As for video, the device allows 4K recording and has a Video 2.0 Stabilizer, which offers good stabilization.

Andro4all’s opinion

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is a mid-range phone with a sleek and traditional design that offers smooth performance and great autonomy. A Lite 5G device that doesn’t look like a Lite, since it has higher aspirations thanks to its characteristics and specifications. It is, without a doubt, one of the best options in the range of 500 euros, or at least to take into account when looking for a terminal of these characteristics.

As highlights, it should be noted that the OPPO Find X2 Lite has good build and elegant design and traditional. Of course, it is not a revolutionary terminal in that sense. However, it has one of the best mid-range processors, performs really well on a day-to-day basis and offers a good user experience. Despite the small absences, such as the microSD card or a 90Hz screen, or that the cameras are simply correct, the OPPO Find X2 Lite is a fairly complete smartphone, with good performance and great autonomy, in addition to a design elegant and some features with high-end aspirations.

Price and where to buy the OPPO Find X2 Lite

The OPPO Find X2 Lite can now be purchased in Spain and can be obtained both in the company’s official store and in stores such as Amazon at a price of 499 euros and, even, with offers that lower the final price somewhat.

OPPO Find X2 Lite, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should I buy the OPPO Find X2 Lite?

In favor

An elegant and traditional design.

A screen that offers a good experience.

Smooth performance, great autonomy and connectivity.

Against

Absence of microSD.

A 90Hz screen is missing.

It does not have Dual SIM.

Conclusions

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is a mid-range phone with a sleek, traditional design that offers smooth performance and great autonomy. A 5G Lite device that doesn’t look like a Lite, as it has higher aspirations thanks to its features and specifications.

Punctuation

8.6 OPPO Find X2 Lite

