HMD Global introduced a few months ago the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2, specifically during the last IFA fair that was held in the month of September 2019. Some smartphones that came to succeed the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1, respectively, and that land with Android One in the software section and a series of features that make them devices more than interesting.

After analyzing the first oneSince Andro4all we have been testing the Nokia 6.2 for several weeks, a mid-range smartphone that stands out for its modern design and his triple camera, in addition to its 6.3-inch FullHD + screen with HDR10 support. A mid-range that shares some specifications and characteristics with its sister model, the Nokia 7.2, and of which we will tell you everything you should know in our complete device analysis.

Better late than never, as the saying goes. From Andro4all we have wanted to test the Nokia 6.2 for a while to bring a complete analysis months after its launch. A smartphone with Android One and a very attractive price, of which we will also reveal all its features and specifications, in addition to the points that we liked the most, others in which you should improve and how your cameras perform.

Nokia 6.2: specs & specs datasheet

Nokia 6.2

Specifications and technical characteristics

Dimensions and weight159.9 x 75.1 x 8.3 (mm) | 180 (g)

Screen 6.3 inch IPS Panel HDR10



Resolution FHD + (2,280 x 1,080 px), 19: 9 format, 400 dpi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core (8x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz) GPU Adreno 509

RAM3 or 4 GB

Storage 32, 64 or 128 GB expandable with microSD cards

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie (Android One)

Rear camera Triple 16 MP (wide, f / 1.8) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f / 2.2) + 5 MP (depth), PDAF autofocus, HDR, LED flash

Front camera 8 MP (f / 2.0), HDR

Connectivity: LTE (dual SIM) Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, LEaGPS + GLONASS + BDS + GALILEONF, FMUSB Type, CAudio-jack 3.5 mm

Battery 3,500 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 10W

Others Gorilla Glass Rear Fingerprint Reader

The best of Nokia 6.2

A modern and elegant design

One of the strengths of the Nokia 6.2, in our opinion, is his design, which is both modern and elegant. The company’s terminal is made of a polymer compound and the rear area has a mirror finish that gives the phone a more premium and elegant appearance, while also offering a good grip in hand. The Nokia 6.2 has in its rear area a triple camera setup housed in a circular module, which is located in the central area of ​​the upper part and where the flash is also located.

Just below the module of the camera sensors, which protrude a bit from the body of the smartphone -so it is important to be careful with possible scratches-, is the fingerprint reader, which works really well; in addition to the company logo. On the sides, in the left area is the dedicated button for Google Assistant next to the card tray; while on the right side are the controls to increase and decrease the volume, as well as the button to turn the device on or off.

On the front, almost entirely occupied by the screen, you can see a notch shaped like a drop of water and some side frames are quite small, in addition to wider upper frames compared to the Plus version of the previous model, the Nokia 6.1. In the lower area is the single speaker of the smartphone and the USB Type-C charging port. At the top of the phone, which has NFC, is the socket 3.5mm headphone jack.

A big screen

Another of the most notable features of the Nokia 6.2 is its screen, which occupies practically the entire front of the device, specifically 80% of the front. This time we are facing a 6.3-inch FullHD + screen it offers a good overall viewing experience. However, what stands out most of all is the brightness of the panel, which reaches a maximum level that makes it look really good outdoors and without any problem, even if the sun is hitting hard.

A screen with a good display and maximum brightness that allows the panel to be seen without any problem outdoors, and which also stands out for having protection Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D and offer a good tactile response. On the other hand, it is also capable of converting SDR content to HDR to obtain a greater dynamic range. Without a doubt the experience during this time with the screen of the Nokia 6.2 has been remarkable, both when using the terminal to consult the different social networks, to play or to consume multimedia content, both indoors and outdoors.

Smooth performance and Android One

The Nokia 6.2 looks inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and in the model that we have analyzed in Andro4all it was accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which should be noted that they can be expanded using microSD cards. In general, and despite not having a more current chipset, the company’s smartphone presents good performance and above all quite fluid. Therefore, the day-to-day user experience is good, whether it is when navigating through the menus or to carry out certain actions, such as playing heavy titles, checking social networks or playing multimedia content.

Another of the positive points of the Nokia 6.2 is Android One. A totally pure version of the operating system, with constant updates, since Nokia shows a good policy in this regard, allowing even its cheapest terminals to be updated to Android 10, and that it follows Google’s guidelines. Above all it stands out a smooth and fluid screen, good gestures and a pure interface with some interesting modifications, such as the possibility of deactivating the Google Assistant button. Of course, the customization options are scarce, as is customary on devices with this operating system.

The least good thing about Nokia 6.2

Somewhat fair autonomy and other details

However, the Nokia 6.2 also has other elements to improve, such as their autonomy. The device wears a battery of 3,500 mAh and supports 10W fast charge, which can fully charge the battery in just under two hours. However, the autonomy of the smartphone hardly gives for about 8 hours approximately provided that medium use is made of the terminal and that the screen brightness is set to automatic. A figure quite far from that promised by the company, which ensured that the phone reached two days of autonomy.

On the other hand, biometric authentication systems have also given us a few other failures during these weeks. First of all, the fingerprint reader Located in the rear area, which has really comfortable access, sometimes it had errors when it came to recognizing the fingerprint of our index finger if the correct position was not obtained. For his part, facial recognition It is somewhat slow, since it takes a few seconds to identify the face. However, it should be noted that they are two small problems that do not interfere much when using the terminal, since you can always create a code or a pattern to unlock the device.

The Google Assistant button is also somewhat awkward, since it is located on the left side of the phone and can easily be confused with the button to turn the phone on and / or off in different situations, such as when you have it on a table and inadvertently press the button when picking up the device. Despite this, and as you can see, the Nokia 6.2 It also does not present great negative points, except for autonomy, since the rest are aspects that we personally did not like all that we would have liked but that other users can see with good eyes.

So are the cameras of the Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 wears a configuration of triple rear camera in a circular module located in the central area of ​​the upper part of the device. Some cameras that are formed by a main lens of 16 megapixels, a wide angle of 8 megapixels and a depth sensor 5 megapixels. In the front, and located in a notch of water drop, is a camera for selfies of 8 megapixels. Despite being a mid-range, the device offers a versatile camera with remarkable photos and a high-note night mode.

For its part, the camera application is intuitive and has a large number of functions, such as the aforementioned night mode, a Pro mode with which the user can make adjustments manually, HDR, a portrait mode or Dual-Sight function, with which you can activate both the rear and front cameras to take a photograph with two different planes at the same time. It is also important to note that the device has artificial intelligence for scene recognition and that is capable of recording 4K video.

In general the photographs taken with the cameras of the Nokia 6.2 they are remarkableAlthough it is a mid-range, it is not expected to have higher quality sensors either. The cameras in general perform well in virtually all situations, such as in bright scenes or outdoors. However, sometimes the images present somewhat muted colors, with overexposures of the background or one with a dynamic range that penalizes. Yes, the live bokeh mode It offers the possibility of playing with depth of field, allowing you to achieve good portraits with the background out of focus.

As to the front camera 8 megapixel camera, offers the same functions as other cameras, except wide angle and night mode. In situations with good light the selfies look goodThey are not of remarkable or outstanding quality, but are acceptable. Of course, sometimes some pale skin tones and some overexposed backgrounds when using the live bokeh mode. Being a terminal of less than 200 euros, excellent results in this regard are not expected either.

By last, Night mode is one of the highlights of the rear cameras of the Nokia 6.2 by offering outstanding scenes in the vast majority of cases with a high level of detail. However, when taking pictures at night or in low light with the front camera, and not having such a mode, here it already appears some noise and details are lost in the final result. Overall, the result of signature smartphone photos is acceptable.

Andro4all’s opinion

The Nokia 6.2 is a mid-range with elegant and modern design that invites you to have it in hand constantly. In general, it is a device that delivers on what it promises in daily use, with some notable things and other small points to improve, such as autonomy or that you saw an old processor. However, the user experience is fluid and pure, it has updates from Android One and a 6.3-inch FullHD + screen that offers a good overall viewing experience.

Despite having some shadows, the Nokia 6.2 is currently a terminal to consider if you don’t want to spend more than 250 euros, although there are also other options that, perhaps, start with an advantage when making the decision due to the processor and other features. Of course, having spent months of its launch, you can already find offers for less money, so if this is the case, acquiring this smartphone is a good decision if you want to have a terminal that complies with what it offers and that gives a smooth user experience.

Price and where to buy the Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 has been on sale in Spain for months, and can be obtained both in the company’s official store and in stores such as Amazon at a price of 250 euros and even with offers that drop to the hundred and something.

Nokia 6.2, opinion and Andro4all note

Should I buy the Nokia 6.2?

In favor

A nice and elegant design.

A screen that offers a good experience.

Android One.

Against

A somewhat weak autonomy that does not give for a day.

Dress up a somewhat dated processor.

Cameras could be better.

Conclusions

The Nokia 6.2 is a mid-range phone that has several highlights, such as its design or Android One, but it also has a number of things to improve, such as its autonomy. It is a very good option if you find an offer that falls below 200 euros, since, in general, the terminal meets what is expected of it.

Punctuation

7.3 Nokia 6.2

