Analysis: What the Nets must do to win the NBA

The Brooklyn nets They have been eliminated from the 2020/21 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals despite being the clear favorites to win the ring. Lesions of Kyrie irving Y James harden have been key in the elimination of the New York team, which seemed to destroy Milwaukee in the series, but which has ended up being eliminated despite the supernatural performance of Kevin Durant. Now to look to the future.

In the short term, they have their three stars insured, at least until next year. And it is that the three have a contract until 2022 and player options for 2022/23. He also has long-term contract Joe Harris. Thus, we will see if anyone decides to extend their contract this summer, but there is no doubt that next year they will try to fight for the ring again.

The Brooklyn Nets are eliminated in overtime, and Kevin Durant first thing he does is go find Mom. ❤️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/oDmP53aagC – #NBA in Spanish (@NBAenespanol) June 20, 2021

Dinwiddie, the key

The one who reaches the end is Spencer Dinwiddie, a great player who has been injured all year and who, cheaply, would be a great complement to the Big Three. We will see if you decide to renew down or leave to get a better contract.

Thus, the next step is to renew Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin, the three secondary veterans who have played at a high level and who undoubtedly deserve to continue.

Thus, depending on whether Dinwiddie continues or if one of the stars renews, it will be more or less in the box for some other incorporation (always veteran or via Europe) that can help them in the 2021/22 campaign to retry the assault of the longed-for ring.