The NBA made official last Thursday the new dates for the resumption of the season. After almost three months in a period of indefinite pause and full of unknowns about whether to play again this year or not, with the world problem of the coronavirus, finally the leadership of the league has agreed with the Players Association the day in the one that will be played again: July 31.

But the NBA will not return as usual. The new format includes 22 of the 30 franchises, leaving eight of them already completely eliminated. Eight regular season games will be played, with the records that the teams already had before the break, and when they are played the playoffs traditionally, although without Back To Backs (games two days in a row).

With all this, several unknowns about the teams that can be classified remain to be resolved:

The first of these is the fight in the Western Conference for the playoff places. With Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors already eliminated, there are six teams that will compete for the long-awaited eighth and last place to enter the playoffs. The fight is currently like this:

– Memphis Grizzlies: 32 wins and 33 losses.

– Portland Trail Blazers: 29 wins and 37 losses.

– New Orleans Pelicans: 28 wins and 36 losses.

– Sacramento Kings: 28 losses and 36 losses.

– Phoenix Suns: 26 wins and 39 losses.

Across the country, in the Eastern Conference, the main question is which teams will achieve the field factor. The Toronto Raptors, with the exception of disaster, have it virtually assured with a record of 46 wins and 18 losses. But beyond Canada there are four franchises that will give their all in the eight Regular Season games to achieve it:

– Boston Celtics: 43 wins and 21 losses.

– Miami Heat: 41 wins and 24 losses.

– Indiana Pacers: 39 wins and 26 losses.

– Philadelphia 76ers: 39 wins and 26 losses.

Despite being the last in the fight, the Sixers recover Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, their main stars, who were injured at the time of the indefinite break. The Pennsylvania franchise, with full wins, could land that fourth or even third place in the East.