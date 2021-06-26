Analysis: Udoka’s duties as Boston’s new coach

After hiring Ime udoka as the new head coach of Boston Celtics As of this upcoming 2021/22 NBA season, the Massachuetts franchise has already started 100% its task of improving the squad with the aim of winning the championship ring in the short-term future of the competition.

The transfer of Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City Thunder (with which the Celtics have freed themselves of his salary, almost 100 million dollars between this and the next two seasons), has brought with him, in addition to Al Horford and Moses Brown, several tasks to be carried out within the staff that Udoka will lead.

Udoka himself, along with Brad Stevens As Boston’s President of Operations, he has a series of duties ahead of him for the transfer market and Free Agency 2021.

The first of them is to look for a starting base. Currently, with Walker’s departure, the Celtics have only three pure point guards on their team: Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters. Although Marcus Smart can play that role, his natural position is that of guard.

Second, the return of Horford and the arrival of Brown directly cause an overcrowding at the center position with a total of four players (adding Robert Williams III and Tristan Thompson). In Udoka’s time as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford played practically no power forward, becoming part of the Sixers’ second unit.

The next C’s head coach (reportedly), Ime Udoka, is 43 years old and a former assistant with the Spurs, Nets, and Sixers. As a player, I have represented the Nigerian national team. #wmur pic.twitter.com/ApByVZzLNZ – Jamie Staton (@JamieStatonWMUR) June 23, 2021

The problem of the 2nd unit

Finally, the Celtics have not been able to make their bench players competitive in their goal of achieving the NBA ring for several seasons. With the salary space freed with the departure of Kemba Walker, and the movements that come derived from the march of a center (Tristan Thompson as the main candidate for it), Boston will have to improve in that aspect in the offseason.