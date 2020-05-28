By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (.) – US President Donald Trump’s attempt to curb what he believes is social media censorship is a political tactic and will not change the legal obligations of companies like Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, experts said.

Trump said Thursday that he instructed Attorney General William Barr to work with states to enforce laws against what he described as deceptive business practices by social media companies.

A draft decree that . saw directs federal agencies to clarify the scope of a law known as Section 230, which protects Internet companies from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows them to remove legal messages but unacceptable.

Jurists said it is unclear whether the Federal Communications Commission would accept Trump’s opinion on article 230 established in the draft decree. Even if it does, the agency’s regulations will have no binding legal effect for judges, who are the ones who really have something to say about the law.

“It’s 95% political theater, rhetoric with no legal foundation and no legal impact,” said Daphne Keller, an Internet law expert at Stanford University.

Marc Randazza, a lawyer specializing in the First Amendment, said he agrees with Trump’s concerns about censorship, but acknowledged that much of the decree would not lead to real reforms.

“I think it is more of a leadership statement, or a mission statement, rather than a plan for anything that is really going to happen,” Randazza said.

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has long claimed that the service and other platforms silence conservative views.

His draft decree was announced a day after Twitter first prompted readers to check the facts of a tweet sent by the president, warning that his claims about vote-by-mail ballots were false and had been discredited.

Section 230 contains a provision that allows online platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to remove or restrict access to material that they determine “in good faith” to be lewd, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable.

Internet content restrictions are generally lawful because the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which protects freedom of expression, only applies to government actors, not private companies.

Claiming that censorship of conservative views is routine, the decree states that online platforms should not be protected when they carry out “deceptive actions or a prior review that restricts online content.”

The decree orders the Department of Commerce to ask the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the law.

Experts said the analysis of Section 230 of the Trump decree contradicts court decisions that have interpreted the law to provide broad immunity.

“Much of the decree is a bluff,” said Kate Klonick, an Internet law professor at St. John’s University. “Basically, it sets aside 25 years of judicial precedent.”

FCC attorneys are aware of these court decisions, Klonick said, and may have problems with how to proceed in the coming months. “It is not clear that (the FCC) is going to want to do something for which it would obviously be hit by a court order,” he said.

If the FCC takes action, it is likely to spark legal challenges, and Trump is unlikely to prevail, legal experts said.

Klonick said the decree is a way for Trump to earn political points, regardless of whether it has a real impact.

Jack Balkin, a professor at Yale University School of Law, said Trump was trying to use his power as president to scare social media companies out of scrutiny. “It is an archery,” he said.

(Report by Jan Wolfe in Washington; Additional report by Elizabeth Culliford and Karen Freifeld; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)