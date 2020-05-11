Trump is not responsible for misuse of disinfectants

. – For Donald Trump, worship is like oxygen. So you must have experienced a pleasant feeling this Sunday, sitting under the well-lit gaze of Abraham Lincoln, as you freely gave your opinion on his success in the fight against the coronavirus.

In fact, he felt so good that he couldn’t help it: the press has treated him worse than Lincoln, he told us, in an unconvincing attempt to explain his attacking behavior towards journalists. Not a sigh on his part for the problems President Lincoln really faced in trying to unite a divided country.

Not that that would have made a difference anyway.

Trump is on a mission. It needs to move forward, to convince the country that it has brilliantly guided the nation through the worst of covid-19, that it will find a quick cure, that the country will miraculously recover, and that life will return to normal. And all fast.

Or, as he tweeted this weekend: “Hopefully, our country will repair itself soon. We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things! ”

As if the rallies were what people miss.

No. The rallies are what Trump misses.

These electoral events are about bragging to a cheering crowd, not empathy with an anxious and distressed nation. The rallies refer to slogans, not reports from doctors and governors who stick to the truth and warn of possible virus bounces.

Political events are the opposite of funerals.

Trump attacks George W. Bush for calling for unity 0:38

It must be difficult for Trump. The expert on changing the subject, according to a well-informed source, just wants everything to disappear. And it’s having trouble convincing the nation that it will.

Give him some credit, he’s working hard on it. For example: China is the only culprit here and he will prove it. He was vigilant in late January and saved lives. (That still doesn’t explain why he minimized the threat until March.) Look at the governors if they want to blame someone. And look at its predecessors.

You already understand the idea: when you’re in trouble, look for culprits or strange explanations.

It is not a complicated manual. Trump told us that he is the cheerleader, the cheerleader, which really means he wants to take credit for the good news and no responsibility for the bad news. He is the savior, in his own mind.

So even when the president is forced to review the number of deaths (the figures are the figures), he can say: “We are going to lose between 75, 80 and up to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing … This should have been stopped in China … But if we didn’t [cerrar la economía], the minimum we would have lost is 1.2 million, 1.4, 1.5… it is possible that it is higher than 2.2 million ”. Just look for the bright side and credit everywhere.

As if that were not enough, what infuriates Trump is that the public does not nod in unison, perhaps because this virus is actually about themselves. When Trump took over the now-defunct briefings for the coronavirus task force, the public saw the president in all his glory, full of grievance and anger. And, according to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, about 80% of the public now see it as self-centered; only 32% as “morally respectful”.

Perhaps it is because, when asked about the times he had spoken with families who have lost loved ones, he acknowledged that he has only spoken with “three, perhaps I suppose four families not related to me” and that “is a death serious”. How touching.

People also don’t feel bad for the president, who constantly complains about how he has lost his great economy when they lost their livelihoods. The same man who told the country that 15 cases would go to zero or that the weather would kill the virus. Those moments matter and are not easily forgotten. Especially now that the government itself predicts that in early June some 3,000 people will die each day from the coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Whatever the numbers, this is true: Donald Trump misses the worship, the rallies, the crowds. So he pretends that things are great when they are not, as if that could soon open the way to his happy normalcy. And when you sit under the great Abraham Lincoln, who suffered to unite a divided nation, of course you see your own dilemma.

Meanwhile, the public cares about their own future, not his.

.