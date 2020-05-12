The new economic and political panorama that should prevail in the world and in the country itself after the peak of the crisis generated by Covid-19 will bring challenges to the roadmap drawn up by the team of Minister Paulo Guedes for an economic recovery driven by private investments.

REUTERS / Guadalupe Pardo

Photo: .

At the domestic level, one of the concerns is that the advance of regulatory frameworks and economic reforms, considered crucial by the government itself to provide security for investors, especially in the area of ​​infrastructure, does not progress in the midst of a troubled political and social scenario and a weak economy.

Globally, the expectation, according to economists, is that protectionism will gain more strength among the big economies in the scenario of global retraction, with the United States-China polarization setting the tone for negotiations between countries and negatively affecting global production chains, with reflexes also for Brazil.

After the country attracted net foreign direct investments of $ 78.6 billion last year, ranking fourth in the world ranking of the largest recipients of FDI, the Central Bank already predicted, in March, that this flow would drop to 60 billion of dollars this year.

The monetary authority attributed the retraction, at the time, to the uncertainties related to the economic impacts of Covid-19, the weakening of international trade and the shock of oil prices. Since then, the negative effects of the crisis on the entry of foreign resources into the country have become more evident. For April, the BC projects that direct investments will fall to 1.5 billion dollars, compared to a monthly average of 6.411 billion dollars in the first quarter.

The CEO of Sobeet (Brazilian Society for the Study of Transnational Companies and Economic Globalization), Luís Afonso Lima, does not see a recovery in these flows next year, when his estimate is that the FDI adds up to US $ 55 billion, which would be lowest value since 2009 ($ 31.5 billion), the height of the global financial crisis.

He highlights the worsening of the country’s growth indicator vis-à-vis the rest of the world as a determining point. Although the large domestic market is still a source of appeal for investors, the deterioration of economic indicators is an obstacle.

“We will be less attractive for investments in 2020 and 2021. Most likely, we will lose participation, lose a part of the pie that will already be smaller”, said the economist.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in April that Brazil’s economy will decline by 5.3% this year, more than the 3% shrinkage estimated for global activity, which would be the largest since the 1929 crisis. 2021, the projection is for global growth of 5% and 2.9% for Brazil.

Economist Helcio Takeda, a senior consultant at Pezco consultancy, highlights an increase in nationalism and protectionism in the world as a likely direct result of the current crisis as another difficulty.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on China, whom he blames for the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 80,000 lives in the U.S. and threatens his re-election.

“The world was on a path to consolidate global production chains,” says Takeda, stressing that the movement tends to undergo a reversal and impact the direct investment flows even to Brazil, a historically closed economy.

He sees the country’s automotive sector as one of the most sensitive to this change, as it is a segment more integrated with other consumer and supplier markets. But Takeda points out that the local industry, in general, is very dependent on imported inputs, whose supply may feel the thud of a more closed global economy.

The economist expects a downturn in direct investment flows in the coming months or even years. He ponders that, in the midst of the great liquidity available after the measures taken by the big economies in the crisis, Brazil may start to receive a greater volume of resources through the financial route, through investment funds, for example, but he emphasizes that the country you will have to move in order to take advantage of this opportunity.

REGULATION

A point highlighted as essential both inside and outside the government is the urgency for the country to establish regulatory frameworks for investments in infrastructure, in addition to advancing measures that improve the business environment.

The landmarks of sanitation and the electricity sector, both under way in Congress, are some of the projects identified as urgent to unlock concessions. The government has also indicated that it considers it a priority to update the regulatory framework for cabotage and railways, as well as to approve a project dealing with the Fund for the Universalization of Telecommunications Services.

Minister Guedes has affirmed that the country is able to have a relatively quick recovery, in a “V” format, driven by low interest rates and the entry of domestic and foreign investments, but that this depends to a large extent on modernization regulation.

Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida has insisted on the same point. “Whether or not there will be investment in airports, highways, sanitation, in the energy sector, everything depends on building attractive regulatory frameworks,” he said last week.

“INSTITUTIONAL FRICTION”

Alberto Ramos, head of research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, says he is disappointed with the “extremely slow” pace of reforms so far and sees a difficult scenario for progress in at least the next two years.

“There has been an increase in institutional friction between the various branches of government. There is a level of noise that has led to a deterioration in governance and the ability to implement some of these reforms,” ​​he says.

For 2021, Ramos expects an increase in demand in society for more spending, which tends to find echo in Congress, and he recalls that the following year (2022) is an electoral period. In this context, which will have a weak economy as a backdrop, with very high idleness, he sees investment “very badly”.

Sobeet’s Lima also sees a more adverse political scenario for the reformist agenda.

“The policy is more complex, with the Executive falling out with the Legislative, the Judiciary. This coalition of forces will become more difficult.”

The economist also regrets the recent loss of the country’s political proximity to China amid the process of tensioning the Asian giant’s relations with the United States.

“It would be up to us to take advantage of this polarization to bring us closer to China and also to the United States, and not to enter into a polarization that is not ours,” he said.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

