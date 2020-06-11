In a moment of national reflection on racism in the United States, its president, Donald Trump, is increasingly a mere spectator.

He was not on the pews of the Minneapolis or Houston churches to fire George Floyd, the African American whose death sparked protests across the country. He has not spoken publicly about how the way he died while being detained by police has stirred the consciousness of millions of Americans of all races. And he has played down the notion of systemic racism in law enforcement, repeatedly sided with the police in front of protesters.

In doing this, Trump draws on many of the same personal and political instincts that helped win the backing of disgruntled, mostly white, Americans in the 2016 election. However, he appears to be falling behind a growing majority. of citizens, including some of his supporters in politics, sports and popular culture, who see Floyd’s death as a clear turning point in the nation’s tense racial history.

This not only raises questions about Trump’s position within five months of the presidential election, but also challenges expectations that, in the modern era and beyond his political tendencies, American presidents will advocate for equality, especially in times of racial unrest.

“What we’ve seen since Donald Trump became president is a complete rejection of that rule, and that remains true to this day,” said Russell Riley, professor and co-chair of the Presidential Oral History Program at the Miller Center in the University of Virginia.

For some of the president’s critics, his rhetoric, the policies he has tried to implement and the simple fact of his election are fundamental to the discussions about racism that are developing in the country. Trump, who spoke of the existence of “good people on both sides” in a clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters at the 2017 mobilizations in Charlottesville, Virginia, appears to have emboldened racist elements in the country, though he has said he disapproves of the supremacists.

Many Republicans and other entities with strong ties to Trump’s most ardent supporters have spent the past three years grappling with how to account for that reality. But this week, some have taken steps forward without waiting for the leader’s signals.

On Wednesday, NASCAR, which has a fan base in Trump’s fiefdoms in the south, banned the Confederate flag in its careers and venues. The announcement came shortly after the president said his government “will not even consider” renaming 10 army bases named after Confederate Army officers, a move Defense Secretary Mark Esper said was open to argue.

White House aides have struggled with the president’s current role, especially since many of his statements after Floyd’s death have only fueled tensions, including his threats to send the army to the states to curb protests. Some of his aides contemplated a speech to the nation on race, but felt that there was little Trump could say accordingly at this time.

“A speech that showed empathy, compassion, listening, reconciliation, a way forward … it would not have been too late,” said Meena Bose, presidential historian at Hofstra University. “A speech that does not do that may be worse than the absence of speech.”

Some of Trump’s efforts to get into the conversation about racism and police brutality have been uneven, at best.

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said the president’s phone call was “very brief” and “didn’t even give me a chance to speak.” Philonise Floyd nonetheless praised the one she received from Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate for November, who also met with the family and recorded a video message that was shown at Tuesday’s funeral.

On Wednesday, Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with a handful of his African-American supporters, including Secretary of Housing Ben Carson. But instead of asking about their experience, attendees took turns praising the president.

“Mr. President, it has been nothing short of historic for black America, ”said Kareem Lanier, co-president of the Urban Revitalization Coalition Inc.

Trump will try again on Thursday when he holds a race and police relations meeting in Dallas, where he will travel to raise funds. But according to the Dallas Morning News, the city’s chief of police, the county sheriff and the district attorney – all of them African-American – were not invited.

Floyd died on Memorial Day in Wars when he was pinned to the ground by a white officer, pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes, while the other police officers present did not intervene. The incident was filmed on video and sparked mobilizations in the country and around the world for police brutality against minorities.

The death unleashed a wave of outrage and frustration among African-Americans and has led many white Americans to confront how their own prejudices and privileges have contributed to persistent racism. In many cities across the country, protests have been remarkably diverse.

And less than three weeks after Floyd’s death, there are some indications of real change in society.

A recent CNN poll showed that 67% of Americans believe the criminal justice system favors whites, from 51% in 2016. In addition, it noted that two-thirds of Americans see racism as a “big problem” in society, compared to around half of those who responded in October 2016.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats quickly introduced legislation for extensive police reform, including banning suffocation maneuvers and limiting legal protection to the police. Republicans said they were open to some reforms, such as a national registry of incidents with excessive use of force so that agents cannot be transferred between departments without the public being aware of their records.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Jared Kushner have been discussing possible measures with Republican lawmakers, but it was unclear what the president himself would be willing to accept.

The change in environment extends beyond Washington. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, the Confederate capital. And NFL Commissioner Robert Goodell apologized last week for not listening to players fighting for racial equality.

But the president has either stayed away from these public debates or placed himself on the opposite side of the issue. Trump, who has attacked NFL players who protested police brutality towards minorities by kneeling during the national anthem, appeared to criticize Goodell’s change of heart in a tweet.

Trump has had a tense relationship with the African-American community for years. In the early 1970s, the Justice Department sued him along with his father for violating fair housing laws by discriminating against black applicants, for years defended the false accusation that Obama was not born in the United States, and in private discussions With White House advisers, he referred to Haiti and African nations as “shitty” countries.

According to critics, this past assumes that it should come as little surprise how it has responded to growing protests against persistent racism in the United States.

“What we’re seeing right now is just the extent of what he’s always felt,” said Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge. “He is showing all his prejudices and all his inclinations at a time when a real leader would be trying to unite the nation.”

Associated Press journalists Darlene Superville, Aamer Madhani, Alan Fram and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

