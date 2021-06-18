ANALYSIS | Supreme Court Ruling Against TPS Could Boost Biden’s Immigration Reform

The ruling of the United States Supreme Court, against granting permanent residence to TPS beneficiaries who entered the country illegally, set off the alarm among the thousands of protected immigrants and applicants for this status.

According to the law, this benefit protects them from deportation, but does not eliminate the fact that they entered illegally.

“The Supreme Court is contrary to other judges who have decided that obtaining TPS is a benefit and is considered an entry into the United States to qualify and request long-term residency. There have been US circuit outages like the ninth that have said that having TPS is like a form of admission. Now that is over. Now with the decision of the Supreme Court that is the highest court in the United States, it dictates for all states and for all circuits, ”said expert immigration attorney Julia Toro to the Voice of America.

In this way, the Supreme Court ruling, which affects only those who entered the United States illegally, buries for life the hopes of those who believed that the granting of TPS does allow obtaining the status of Permanent Legal Residence despite their illegal entry.

However, according to experts, the decision of the highest court in the country could boost the fight for immigration reform presented by Joe Biden to Congress on his first day as president.

According to Toro, “although there was this decision of the Supreme Court that does not allow TPS to adjust their status, we know that in Congress and with our president Biden there is a bill where they want to legalize the status of all those who have TPS, from whatever country they come ”.

The bill, known as the “American Citizenship Act 2021,” would eventually allow the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States to obtain citizenship, including those who entered illegally.

However, despite having a majority in both houses, the Biden administration’s initiative could face obstacles in Congress. According to Claudia Flores, migration analyst at the Center for American Progress, “the problem we have and the challenge the administration has is that all Democratic votes in addition to 10 Republican votes are completely needed in the Senate.”

However, for progressive sectors, the high presence of Venezuelans in key states such as Florida and Texas, and the proximity of the midterm elections, could tip the ballot of some senators in favor of Biden’s reform.

According to Flores, “to promote immigration reform in Congress we have to see what can happen in these two years, we know that the midterm elections are coming. And states like Florida, which is where many Venezuelans, many Tepesianos, there are some people who are already citizens, who will already be able to vote in the midterm elections. So this is a good opportunity for your senators to promote these reforms in Congress ”.

But conceived to be a temporary benefit, renewable for terms of 6, 12 and 18 months, the TPS has aroused the suspicion of some conservative sectors that do welcome the Supreme Court ruling.

“As the title says, it was supposed to be temporary. But in multiple administrations, this benefit has spread over and over again, so it has become quite permanent. But that was not the intent of the program, so the Supreme Court is right, ”according to Lora Ries, senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation.

Although President Joe Biden has been in favor of changing the immigration law, the debate is now in the hands of Congress, where legislators must defend their position, marked by overtones of partisanship and campaign promises.

With information from VOA