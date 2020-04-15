Following a manufacturing analysis, it has been revealed that the Tesla did not deliver on the promise of reducing the cabling used on the Model Y, despite having developed a proprietary system for that purpose.

Sandy Munro he is famous manufacturing analysis specialist, who is currently analyzing the assembly of the Tesla Model Y looking for possible improvements or irregularities present in the car assembly.

Munro has already analyzed aspects such as the monocoque, the perceived quality of the body adjustments or the improvements introduced regarding the Model 3, however, now focuses on the wiring system, which, in theory, it would have to be much better organized and implemented thanks to a patented system by Tesla which would facilitate the process for assembly robots.

According to the FCE portal, Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, promised at the time that the wiring of the Model Y would be significantly reduced compared to that of the Model 3 thanks to the use of a flexible circuit, which would also allow robots in the assembly line to handle everything easier. the whole, which in turn would lead to greater automation and therefore a lower production cost.

Taking this promise into account, Sandy Munro Dismantling of the Model Y began, highlighting the use of a rigid cover as a “pipe” that included part of the wiring. However, the expert has now made a deeper analysis and has concluded that wiring is not that revolutionary as it might seem, beyond the use of a rigid case.

Munro shared the information through a video on his channel Youtube MunroLive, and visibly disappointed, explained that in reality the number of cables has not been reduced despite the fact that at the time Tesla patented a system for it, and that, in short, the Model Y does not incorporate any new shorter and easier set to install by robotsIt simply adds a pair of housings for some specific cables.

But that was not the only question that Munro did not like about the Model YIt also noted that the charging cable does not allow applications beyond the main one, which is to charge the vehicle. The car is not prepared for bi-directional charging systems, so it cannot be used in the future as stationary energy storage using technologies such as V2G.

