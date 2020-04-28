Nokia continues to make efforts to make a name for itself, again, in the mobile market, and has been on the right track for years, standing out, especially, for the software of its terminals, that follows the philosophy of Google, and that only modifies Android to improve it, never to make it heavier.

A few months ago it presented the Nokia 7.2, which is part of its mid-range offer and which, like its latest devices, comes with Android One in the software section. A completely pure version of the operating system, with constant updates and that follows Google’s guidelines. And I have been able to spend time using this terminal to analyze this company’s commitment to the mid-range, as opposed to the usual Redmi or Realme terminals.

Nokia 7.2, features and specifications

Nokia 7.2

Specifications and technical characteristics

Dimensions and Weight159.9 x 75.1 x 8.3 (mm) | 180 (g)

Screen 6.3 inch IPS Panel HDR10



Resolution FHD + (2,280 x 1,080 px), 19: 9 format, 400 dpi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core (4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz) Adreno 512 GPU

RAM4 or 6 GB

Storage 64 or 128 GB expandable with microSD cards

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie (Android One)

Rear camera Triple 48 MP (wide, f / 1.8) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f / 2.2) + 5 MP (depth), PDAF autofocus, HDR, Zeiss optics, LED flash

Front camera 20 MP (f / 2.0), HDR, Zeiss optics

Connectivity: LTE (dual SIM) Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS + GLONASS + BDS + GALILEONFCR, FMUSB Type-CAudio-jack 3.5 mm

Battery 3,500 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 10W

Others Gorilla Glass Rear Fingerprint Reader

The best of Nokia 7.2

Construction and finishes that make you want to have it in hand constantly

At a time when we are seeing how the vast majority of terminals have a glass back, or a terminal that imitates it, see a device like the Nokia 7.2, which has a finish that resembles metallic with a matte texture, It’s a breath of fresh air.

And yes, the touch of its back is one of the best aspects of the device. Having it in hand is a real pleasure, and in addition to the touch it has, its appearance has also been quite attractive to me. Sober, elegant and balanced. I don’t ask for more on a smartphone.

On the back, the device has a fingerprint reader, since has not yet made the leap to the readers under the screen, which I’m glad, since these, in many occasions, are more uncomfortable than the fingerprint readers on the back. And in addition to this, it has a triple rear camera located in a circular module that seems most attractive to me.

On the other hand, the terminal has a button to invoke Google Assistant on the left side, which, by the way, It is hard to get used to it, while on the right side we have the usual volume and power buttons. But the power button of this terminal has a peculiarity, and it is precisely that it lights up! Yes, this button has a transparent strip under which there is an LED that will light up to warn us of notifications, and that distinguishes it from the auxiliary button of Google Assistant.

Software: Android One + Android 10 = good experience

The Nokia 7.2 is the best of all Nokia One devices running Android One, and, now that it has been updated to Android 10, the terminal has made a rather remarkable leap in quality. I have been able to test this device with Android 9 Pie for a while, and with Android 10 too, and the truth is that, since it was updated, everything has improved a lot.

Nokia shows off its good update policy, making even its cheapest terminals are updating to Android 10, and with the update of this Nokia 7.2, the improvements have been swift.

First of all, the interface moves in a very smooth and fluid way, the screen is not 90Hz, but the sensations are good. And I like the gesture system, a lot, since for the first time on Android Puro, gestures are really gestures, and they are not an iconless navigation bar. There is no longer a bar, and finally we can see the entire screen and take full advantage of it.

Moreover, we find an interface as pure as can be, but with some modifications introduced by Nokia that seem quite interesting, such as the option to disable the Google Assistant button, or the My Phone application, in which you can monitor the performance of the phone, the storage you have available and more aspects of it, ideal to be able to keep a little control of what happens on your device.

The least good thing about the Nokia 7.2

The Google Assistant button and some loose things

Personally, I don’t see the need to have a button dedicated specifically to Google Assistant, and not because I don’t use it, but because it can be extremely uncomfortable. I have used the smartphone with this button activated, and I confirm that it has been.

Personally, I usually leave the mobile on the table while I’m working, and I assure you that there have been many times that, when I press the power button, I accidentally pressed, to force on the other side, the Google Assistant button, and this has become something of the most common using this terminal. And considering that many manufacturers include the option to activate the wizard by holding the power button, I think this would be a less confusing option.

Beyond this, I do not find a flagrant negative point, but simply small aspects that I liked less. One of them is the conversion of SD content to HDR that integrates the terminal for games, videos and photos, which sometimes is a little forced and that I have ended up deactivating.

The camera, on the other hand, and as we will see in more detail below, perhaps is not everything I expected, especially when taking pictures indoors and in low light, and, for this price, perhaps I would have expected higher performance. in these specific situations. Although I am comforted by the fact that all three sensors are there for a reason, and they haven’t put in low-quality macro sensors just to say their device has 4 cameras.

This is how the Nokia 7.2 takes photos

As I mentioned before, the Nokia 7.2 It features a triple rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel f / 1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultrawide sensor and a latest depth sensor with a resolution of 5 megapixels. which will help enhance the portraits of the device.

And with this terminal the experience has been a bit like what we have in most terminals in its price range, correct, without boast, with good results in good light, but they lower the level somewhat with the absence of it.

In general terms, it is a good camera, somewhat better than what you will find in devices of 150 euros. However, doesn’t come close to the performance of cheap high-end handsets like the Redmi K30 Pro, to give you an example.

Daytime, portrait mode and night behavior with Nokia 7.2

As you see, during the day, or in good light, the device takes some photos with good level of detail thanks to its 48 megapixel sensor, instead of saturating the colors and increasing the contrast, it tends to soften everything, something that sometimes comes in handy, but sometimes also causes the photo to be a little less showy than it should be.

When we take a close-up photo, a natural bokeh effect is created that in many cases it is not necessary to switch to the “live bokeh” mode. Although, on more than one occasion it is better to use this if what you are looking for is that there is a great blur.





And if you decide to use it you will have a few portrait modes to be able to choose the one you like the most and use it, and even graduate the strength level of it. But beware, if you do, we recommend that you have good lighting so that the results are the best possible.

At night, as we have already mentioned, the results are somewhat worse. It’s not that they’re bad, but we could expect something else, since the white balance is erratic in some situations and the terminal has trouble focusing.

Selfie

The front camera of the Nokia 7.2 has a 20 megapixel f / 2.0 resolution that has given me a correct performance, without leaving the margins and without surprising excessively. With the terminal you will have a correct selfie, and if you decide to use portrait mode, it may be difficult at first, but when you have found the ideal setting for you, I am sure it will be to your liking.

Nokia 7.2: Andro4all’s final thoughts and thoughts

The Nokia 7.2 is a terminal that comes to what comes, It is not a flagship killer nor does it claim it, Instead, your site is in the middle of the mid-range, and is intended for an audience that wants something more than what a cheap mid-range mobile is capable of offering.

As I have told you, the construction of the device encourages you to use it and have it in your hand, and the truth is is that it is an experience that today, even in the high range, few terminals are capable of awakening me. Nokia has done an excellent job in this regard.

Its great virtue comes in the software section, since the device has Android One, a totally pure version of the operating system, and also Nokia promises 3 years of updates, so the life of this will be extended, being updated, during this time.

If you give importance to software and updates and want a mid-range, this terminal is ideal for you

Other aspects of this terminal such as battery or power, are correct, and makes this smartphone the typical example of a round terminal, that it has a few virtues and few failures, without standing out in one aspect or the other.

It is a correct, beautiful terminal and if you are looking for a mid-range device, It will meet your expectations, without much fanfare, but also without blatant failures. And this reliability, although I would not end up using the camera, is ideal for many users

Price and where to buy the Nokia 7.2

Well, the Nokia 7.2 is already a few months old, and despite its starting price of 328 euros, now you can find it for about 50 euros less, which leaves it at around 260 euros, which, for me, is a fair enough price for this device, which you can buy on Amazon, and on

Nokia 7.2, Andro4all Opinion And Note

Should I buy the Nokia 7.2?

In favor

One of the best finishes on the market

Good performance

Good software, clean and tidy

Good day camera

Against

Assistant button bothers sometimes

The camera, in low light, lowers its performance

Conclusions

This Nokia 7.2 comes to be one of the best terminals in its segment in terms of software and construction

