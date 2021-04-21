ANALYSIS-Politics ends up sinking the Super League

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, Apr 21 (Reuters) – The six English football clubs that joined the splintered European Super League brought down the project just 48 hours after British politicians lined up to oppose the plan, sources from both told Reuters. sides of the dispute.

Efforts by rebel club public relations officials to repair the damage have insisted that the 180-degree turn came after listening to fans.

However, people close to the process claim that the clubs were prepared to face fierce backlash from fans and the media, and that it was the political response, particularly that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that resulted. decisive.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of the governing body of European football, UEFA, highlighted the importance of political pressure on Monday, when he thanked governments “who respect our fans, who respect our culture, who respect the values ​​that are the European values, not just football values. “

Ceferin singled out Johnson and President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Andrea Agnelli, president of the Italian club Juventus and one of the main promoters of the Super League, said the British government was concerned about the political damage that a split from the stellar English Premier League could cause.

The Premier League and the England Football Association had encouraged politicians to intervene, he said, as did UEFA, that it was prepared to strangle a rival from its pan-European Champions League tournament at birth.

“Normally you hear sports managers asking that politics not get involved in sports, but in this case it is most likely that their intervention has even been enhanced,” Agnelli told Reuters.

POLITICAL PRESSURE

After having confirmed their withdrawal from the Super League in a statement, English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – have said they will not comment further.

Sources close to the negotiations have pointed out that the splintered clubs, including three from Italy and Spain, hoped to let the dust settle before signing up another three members, negotiating with UEFA and the world body FIFA for recognition. official and launch your competition.

But it turned out to be a desperately naive approach.

Johnson and Macron were quick to make statements against the Super League, led by Real Madrid coach Florentino Pérez, following their announcement on Sunday.

The Spanish and Italian governments also condemned the plan, as did the European Commission and the European Parliament in Brussels, where UEFA has long employed lobbyists and political advisers.

On Monday, after a long and angry press conference, UEFA’s Ceferin delayed a scheduled television interview by more than an hour while on the phone with British Sports Minister Oliver Dowden.

Fearing for his income and status, the Premier League, whose CEO Richard Masters has developed a strong relationship with Dowden during the COVID-19 crisis, was also quick to tap into all political contacts.

The fierce reaction from English fans seemed to further encourage Johnson to take a hard line.

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening,” he said in Parliament on Monday. “We are examining all options, from governance reform to competition law and the mechanisms that allow football to develop […] We will do whatever it takes to protect our national sport. “

OPPOSITION WALL

On Tuesday, Johnson met with the Premier League and the Football Association. Several newspapers reported that he had told them that he was ready to drop a “legislative bomb” to stop the rift.

The prime minister’s spokesman told the BBC that measures being considered included preventing foreign players from the clubs involved from obtaining work visas – which they need after Brexit – and withdrawing police funding for match days.

The leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, also took a tough stance. “There is no excuse for not doing something given the level of support,” he said, referring to “a wall of opposition” throughout society.

Even the royal family joined in, with Prince William, whose role as president of the Football Association is honorary, tweeting his opposition in a rare foray into public debate.

Players – including the entire Liverpool squad – and prominent coaches such as Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola demonstrated against their own clubs, and the situation became untenable.

On Tuesday night, after 48 intense hours, reports emerged that Manchester City and Chelsea were ready to withdraw.

Even before it was officially confirmed, Johnson tweeted his approval and urged the other clubs to follow suit.

They did so and the Super League died.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)