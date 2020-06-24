At the beginning of the year, The Pokémon Company brought us the biggest surprise for fans of the series. The company had decided (once again) to rule out doing a “special edition” like the ones we were already used to (see Pokémon Yellow, Crystal, Emerald, Platinum, White 2 / Black 2 and Ultrasol / Ultramoon). However, they were going to enter a new terrain for them: a Expansion Pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Instead of restructuring the main story and adding new elements, they would create new digital content that focused solely on expanding and not modifying what they had already done. The first pack of that pass is now available to fans: the Isle of Armor.

But what does this new adventure consist of? We know that it has a new open area, a different story and characters to meet. What does all this mean for Pokémon Sword and Shield players? This is what we try to clarify below.

Time to train, « titi »

As soon as you get off at the station Isle of Armor and receive our special Pokédex from the island, we met directly with our “rival” in this mini adventure: two aspiring Gym Leader (according to the edition, in Shield is Dreo). At first he will try to get us to back off and not go to the dojo, but as we go through everything, well there we go. In him we meet various characters, the most important being Mostaz, the legendary Dojo Master and teacher of Champion Lionel. Here begins our little story, in which we passed different tests (which in a way, remind us of the Sun and Moon tests) to finally get the new legendary Pokémon Kubfu and evolve it to Urshifu. It is a fairly simple story, without too much complication beyond serving as a pretext to explore the island.

And in that he does his job well, because the Isle of Armor is undoubtedly a special place. It is still a single large map in which all its areas are linked, in the same way that the Wilderness Area already did. However, the difference is beastly: while the Wilderness Area looked like a wide esplanade where it was not clear where one area started and another ended, this new territory offers something completely different. From the beach we go to forests, caves, deserts, and many sea areas… Here it is shown that GAME FREAK learned from its “mistake” with the Wilderness Area and they wanted to offer something more elaborate and, above all, encourage the player to explore. It is true that, for example, the combats against trainers are missed, since the only thing there is is wild Pokémon, but it is an experience that is quite enjoyed.

Get all the … « Diglett »?

The Isle of Armor also involves the incorporation of new functions with which to improve the gameplay of Pokémon Sword and Shield, not only during the expansion. On the one hand, we unlock the new Maxisopa with which we can “gigamaxize” any Pokémon that can do it. We no longer have to rely on a Raid going out with that Gigamax Pokémon to get it. Furthermore, the Cramobot It is incorporated as a great novelty in the series, since it allows us to merge any 4 objects to obtain a new one. The system of combinations and the resulting objects is complicated and you may have to use a guide to understand it, but it is useful for when we need a specific object that we cannot obtain.

But the most exciting are the dojo improvements. When we complete the new adventure, we can use the Watts (which until now did not seem to have a greater use than to exchange them for objects) to unlock all kinds of new functions in the Dojo, such as installing a PC, being able to alter our hairstyle in the room or the Vending machines with drinks to change the EVs of the Pokémon. As a whole, everything seems designed for “Facilitate” the preparation of our team for competitive and online combat, which was previously an obstacle due to the time it takes many times to get the perfect Pokémon. Now, you can give the Gigamax to a Pokémon, merge silver plates to get a gold one and upgrade their IVs, and buy drinks for their EVs in the same place.

If what we really want is an excuse to continue exploring the island, we have it as soon as we arrive. In our first minutes we meet an explorer who has lost 151 Digglet of Alola and that they are distributed throughout the Isle of Armor. A small submission that reminds us of the Koroks from Breath of the Wild, and that gives us access to Pokémon not native to the region. On the other hand, the new Pokémon species and the huge number of objects and berry trees (with the classic Bonguris) encourage us to continue touring this paradise.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Dessert or Side Dish?

Here comes a somewhat strange reflection on this content. From the first hour, it seemed that this Sword and Shield Pokémon Expansion Pass was focused as post-game content. That is, special content to enjoy once you finish the main story. However, the Isle of Armor doesn’t seem to work as much as that. Our tour was quite simple, since we had a fairly strong team and the fighting on the island increased at most to level 70.

However, I think the Isle of Armor is not intended as post-game content, but rather as something to enjoy. during the main story. The approach of this new story (meeting the Champion’s teacher Lionel and training us) does not make sense when we have already won the League. But if we put it to the contrary, it makes more sense: Mostaz trains us and gives us Urshifu so that we can become champions. Furthermore, we can to access to the Armor Island shortly after arriving for the first time at the Wilderness Area, which invites us to explore it whenever we want, and some texts indicate the progress of the story (for example, when we go to one of the Torres de la Pugna, Mostaz points out that we can take the long path to the cave, but that IF WE ALREADY HAVE the water bike, we can cut across the river). In this way, we have this « extra episode”That allows us to forget about the gyms tour for a while, we get stronger and we get new Pokémon, and then we continue with the main story. Finally, the new explorable areas provide that feeling of « exploration”That was missing in the main routes and that serves as a complement.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor – A first step towards a good DLC

In the same way as with other games and their respective expansion passes, the Isle of Armor is a good point of introduction for the Sword and Shield Pokémon Expansion Pass. It is content that, while offering a story and a new map to explore, is much more focused on add features to enhance the overall experience. The story is simple and straightforward and the map is very varied, but having quick methods to train our Pokémon makes a big difference.

As we discussed earlier, the best way to enjoy this content for the first time (or at least to make the story and exploration last longer) seems to be during the main story. For a player who has already completed the main game block and already has a strong team, beat this new content it’s a ride. But for a player just starting out, it means more exploration, more Pokémon to discover and more ways to improve. This first block of content encourages us to think about the possibilities that the Snows of the Crown offers when it comes out.

We have analyzed «Pokémon Sword and Shield – Isle of Armor» thanks to a digital copy provided by Nintendo Spain. Version analyzed: 1.2.0

Take up Pokémon training

Isle of Armor turns out to be a nice extra content for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The history is not very remarkable, but the exploration that the island offers and the new added functions for those who want to train improve the overall experience. As the first content of the Expansion Pass, it is a good starter … perhaps more thought to be enjoyed calmly.

PROS

The Island of Armor is very varied and dynamic

Many new features and objects for those looking to improve

CONS

The story is simple, without too much complication

If you play it after the main story, it’s pretty easy

