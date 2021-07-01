ANALYSIS-Oil companies bet on $ 100 per barrel and rush to sell assets

By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan

NEW YORK, Jul 1 (.) – Oil companies are betting that if they put land up for sale, buyers will come as crude prices have soared more than 50% this year, resulting in the portfolio of strongest business in more than four years.

Big oil companies are shedding property from Texas to California, with some taking advantage of the rebound in the crude market to raise cash for future investments in the global transition to cleaner energy.

Other sellers are seizing the opportunity to reap a profit from large properties that were only selling at a loss a few months ago, according to interviews with 10 advisers and analysts.

While the use of renewable fuels is increasing, global demand for oil is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels next year, offering opportunities for producers looking to close deals.

“It’s greed versus fear, last year fear was the factor and now greed is taking over,” said Dan Pickering, chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners.

“There is more optimism in the market, there is a little more greed from a seller’s perspective and there is a little more urgency from a buyer’s perspective,” he added.

Still, some buyers may find it difficult to get financing. Venture capital firms that were once important in oil asset transactions have stayed on the sidelines due to climate change investor pressure, while European banks have also stopped lending to oil companies.

Smaller businesses or land with more shale, considered less polluting than tar sands oil, may be easier to finance, Pickering said.

Among the biggest sellers are the big oil companies, such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron. This year, large companies, such as the Norwegian state-owned Equinor, found fewer buyers. The firm had to sell its position in North Dakota’s Bakken shale region for $ 900 million, about a fifth of the value at which it bought a decade ago.

Now, companies see a better outlook for potential sales. Chevron confirmed Wednesday news, advanced by ., that it planned to divest a swath of conventional assets in the Permian basin, which sources valued at more than $ 1 billion.

While some sellers are motivated by the opportunity to ditch unprofitable assets at a profit, others, like Shell, are selling in an effort to reduce carbon emissions under pressure from investors and government regulations.

Possible operations are concentrated in the largest shale formation in the United States, the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

In addition to Chevron’s planned sale, Shell is considering divesting all of its acreage in the Permian Basin and has notified its joint venture partner Exxon Mobil that it will also discontinue production in California.

Smaller deals have also emerged as venture capital firms try to ditch long-term investments and struggling firms want to dispose of unwanted assets.

Three companies proposing to sell assets in the Permian Basin have set their target prices based on oil rising to $ 100 a barrel, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Bank of America has estimated that futures for the global benchmark Brent will reach $ 100 per barrel in 2022 and that US crude will trade at $ 95 per barrel. That’s higher than Wednesday’s . poll of 44 analysts, who expect a median price of $ 64.54 this year and $ 65.44 next.

“Although asset prices are rising helping sellers, there is still plenty of room for buyers to capture the rise in these commodity price levels,” said Andrew Dittmar, a senior M&A analyst at the supplier of Enverus energy information.

“Buyers are paying valuations for assets that leave room for commodity prices to go down a bit and keep making money,” he added.

Smaller private companies also see potential to take advantage of current high prices. Drilling company Recoil Resources is looking for a buyer, and Mesquite is trying to divest itself of Eagle Ford’s acreage, while considering the sale of even more assets as it comes out of bankruptcy.

Potential buyers of the smaller packages could include Skye Callantine’s Validus, who, according to people close to the company, is among Eagle Ford’s active stakeholders.

