Analysis offer Volkswagen Arteon R May 2021

In 2002 Volkswagen presented its flagship, a colossal representative saloon called the Phaeton that had nothing to envy a Mercedes S-Class and was built to the meticulous requirements imposed by Ferdinand Piëch. However, it turned out to be a failure that we already explained to you, but What is the current top of the range of the Wolfsburg firm?

Today the flagship of Volkswagen is the Arteon R, a sports saloon with 320 hp, also available in the Shooting Brake family body, which can be purchased from € 66,720, a high rate and which we will try to find out if it is fair or excessive.

Spacious, fast and equipped, this is the Arteon R

The Arteon measures 4.87 meters, which means that we can frame it in the lower part of segment E, that is, it would be a competitor of the BMW 5 Series or Volvo S90, although Leave behind the lines of a classic sedan by embracing coupe styling type Mercedes CLS, for example. However, it is a spacious car, with 2,838 mm of wheelbase and 563 liters of luggage compartment where space will not be a problem, with the station wagon having a practically identical load capacity up to the height of the tray.

The performance will not be a problem either, because under the hood it hides the same 2.0 TSI with 320 hp and 420 Nm of torque that can be seen in the most performance models of the group, such as the Golf R or the CUPRA León. Said mechanics is associated with the DSG double clutch automatic transmission with seven relations and an all-wheel drive system, thus achieving a 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds and an average consumption of 9.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle. Likewise, it also has the so-called R-Performance Torque Vectoring, a system that acts as electronically locking differential by sending more torque to the outer wheels around the corner, thus ensuring better dynamics.

As for the level of equipment, it is quite complete, including elements such as 19 “wheels, adaptive suspension, 8” multimedia system, as well as 10.25-inch digital instrumentation and various safety and driving assistance systems.

The Arteon R is one of the most economical sports and powerful sedans of the moment

The Volkswagen Arteon R 2.0 TSI 320 CV DSG-7 costs € 66,720, a price that unlike current promotions is not linked to any financing or the delivery of any used car. However, Is it a cheap or expensive car? To answer this, we have no choice but to take a look at the main alternatives.

Among them we can start with the Audi A5 Sportback Black Line Edition 45 TFSI quattro S tronic (265 CV) for € 62,975, a car better finished than its compatriot, although slightly smaller and slower, and without that sporty mood of an R that It would make you look towards an S or RS from the brand with the four rings. As an economic option, the Kia Stinger 3.3 T-GDi V6 4×4 (366 CV) is proposed for € 54,200, which does not reach it in performance despite its greater power, and as a traditional alternative the BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive (333 CV ) for € 76,000, much more expensive, but also more spacious and luxurious.

Therefore, we can consider the Arteon R as a rare bird strategically positioned for price and concept, and unlike its predecessor as a flagship, unpretentious megalomaniacal that they make it a too expensive car or that it enters to compete in a segment with a clear pre-established king.