As out of an ambush, what this video game has been going in and out. A spin-off of the franchise that serves as a testing ground to see what likes and dislikes the future of the turn-based strategy saga. We tell you in our XCOM review: Chimera Squad.

You may be being a little suspicious, but I think this XCOM: Chimera Squad is a way to ask players what they think about the changes who wants to make Firaxis to the franchise, without imposing them in a future third installment. The solution is clean and elegant, the truth, while it does not destroy innovation along the way: instead of angering your community, you create a smaller product that breaks the canonical rules of the series, while collecting all the possible feedback in the process. More than possibly even earn some money along the way, but most of all you avoid taking XCOM in a direction that could be too dangerous.

This is how this Chimera Squad was born, which, for all the above, has seemed to me a daring delivery. No fuss. Take the formula and pervert it. And well it does. It is a laboratory experiment. A safe testing ground that helps players think about what would happen if the classic turn-based rules, which had worked so well, were shaken a bit. And as an experiment that is, it is difficult for me to ensure that the result is positive or negative. There are some ideas that you will like more and others that you will like less. Definitely, I don’t know if it would accept an XCOM 3 with all the new mechanics that Chimera Squad proposes, but it may have accepted a variant of some of them.

For example, him Input mode, a kind of raiding or ambushing by our squad at the beginning of each segment, in which our team kicks the door or breaks a window. They allow us to use the wow factor to start turns by eliminating some units or reducing the health of many enemies, for example. It is a good addition, although in the structure of Chimera Squad it is too automatic, losing those previous and tense moments before exploration and the encounter with the enemies that the original had. Perhaps within the classic XCOM formula, it would be a good way to introduce the surprise factor into the equation, if the player manages to get closer to the enemy without being detected, taking advantage of something of that stealth with which he has ever tried to fool the franchise.

Chimera Squad’s livelier, almost parodic mood doesn’t sit well with the franchiseAnother polemic change, but interesting for our little experiment, is the fact that now we don’t have to worry about the health of the soldiers at the end of the mission. Their health regenerates automatically and, therefore, it is not necessary to juggle as much with our group as in previous games. If they are dejected and stabilized, however, they accumulate scars that become weaknesses that, like the Darkest Dungeon, we will have to treat for a few days to disappear, although in a somewhat simpler way.

Is about a system of single units that radically breaks with the idea of ​​hiring anonymous soldiers and creating a completely personalized squad. The truth? It does not work as well as the original system. It is surprising that this group of soldiers with proper names and outlined features does not manage to have as much charisma as those random units that the player is molding. The reason is quite obvious, and it has to do with that philosophy that the great Sid Meier always defended: the story that the player imagines is always better than the one you are trying to tell. These soldiers talk between missions, drop all sorts of chascarrillos, but never achieve the same weight as your nameless fighters in previous games.

If it were necessary to highlight a change among all, the one that most alters the games, this would be renewed shift system, which now intersperses characters instead of grouping them into factions. It’s an interesting idea, which reminds me of systems from other games like Banner Saga or even JRPGs like Final Fantasy X or the Trails series. These systems have their advantages, because they allow you to focus on certain enemies to avoid their turn or generate long-term strategies, as well as creating tactics to accelerate or slow down each action of the allies or enemies, respectively. Of all the changes Chimera Squad brings, I think this is the one Firaxis is most interested in checking our reaction to. The truth is that there is no correct answer. Interleaved turns have certain advantages, but they also tend to faster and more offensive games. and, therefore, with fewer long-term strategies. This is particularly noticeable when you realize that you use less the guards of yesteryear which, in turn, have a less predominant effect on the field of play.

Keeping anarchy at bay

Already outside the battlefield, there are also news. Chimera Squad also tries to create a short story or, at least, a relationship between the characters. Fortunately, he doesn’t make too much effort on this, which I personally appreciate. In this type of game I always have the feeling that the plot slows down the game. I want to be mindful of how to manage my base and the alien mayhem. I have plenty of conversations between characters or the humorous announcements that they introduce between mission, when I prefer to be concentrated in managing each option of the menu well.

Entry Mode is an ambush where you start by surprising the enemy.

Also, the tone of the game is also not my favorite. I have always played XCOM with great respect, as the soldiers’ deaths were harsh and could come at any time. Chimera Squad’s most lively, almost parodic mood seems to take iron away from events. Not only that, it is that the dialogues between characters are quite ridiculous, the truth, with a forced humor that does not sit well with the franchise. What is said is not that it is the most interesting. Five years after the events of XCOM 2, the victory has brought a timid peace and the need to coexistence between races.

Our role is to form a squad in charge of maintaining peace in the different districts of City 31, investigating and stopping the plans of different radical groups that want to unleash the case in the city. On the playable side, this creates a much more basic game map than before. The city is divided into nine districts that have their own level of turmoil. If it rises too high, raise the total anarchy level And if we complete that bar, chaos will break loose and we will have lost the game. This means that there are no bases available this time, simply a research center where you can unlock upgrades and a supply market. Based on research points and main and secondary missions we will have to balance the chaos in all the districts.

The management of City 31 is somewhat simple, really. Here there is no base to build.

The system is effective, but simple. The worst thing is that the game does not make much effort at the beginning to explain all the options, so the first hours can be a bit confusing and lead to many management mistakes that endanger your first game. But even so, paying enough attention the truth is that it is quite easy to keep the chaos at bay. The same is true in combat. In a traditional XCOM, even in Normal mode, it would be logical to lose a handful of units along the way, but here the difficulty seems to have been reduced, Well, I have not had any problem returning safe and sound with all the units, since it is easy to stabilize them and, when they knock down one, you can even launch a backup android that I have hardly used on a couple of occasions. If you are a veteran in the saga, I would recommend you advance a level of difficulty that you usually put to have a similar challenge.

I don’t know if it would accept an XCOM 3 with all the new mechanics that Chimera Squad proposes, but it may be some of its variants

Shifts are now interspersed, creating a radically different type of strategy.

Technically, there is little evolution. There is a good handful of scenarios that make the campaign vary a lot, while we investigate the three main factions, but it is still the same engine with the same models and animations. This means that the classics are also back bugs that was already dragging the second installment, with those moments where the artificial intelligence of a unit seems to be stuck for a few seconds, and also with those strange collision bugs. We have even suffered some classic desktop output too. The rules of engagement have not changed and that means that we will continue to encounter those fearsome failure rates and also the fact that some walls do not pose many problems for the shots to go through them.

For all this, Chimera Squad seems like an experiment, something that seems very smart to me. Using a spin-off in this way demonstrates the desire to want to innovate, understanding that some changes may hurt veteran players. I’m curious to see the reception of the game, because the implemented changes are interesting, no doubt, but perhaps they would serve better as an addition to certain missions than as a substitute for the classic gameplay. Of course, regarding its carefree story and ridiculous characters, I hope that Firaxis will forget this path and return to the tension that the original game offered us.