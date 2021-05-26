Analysis of the Volvo XC40 electric and PHEV offer in May 2021

The Volvo XC40 has long been one of the cheapest and most interesting premium compact SUVs, as the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000 129 hp gasoline is about ten thousand euros cheaper than its German rivals (Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA). However, the Swedish firm also has succulent offers for versions with ZERO label: these are the XC40 Recharge T4 (PHEV) for € 38,990 and the XC40 Recharge (BEV) for € 51,523, amounts that can still be considerably reduced by including the aid of the MOVES III Plan.

The electric version for less than € 45,000 has 408 hp

Undoubtedly, it is the electric XC40 that gets the most attractive offer. As we have already told you, we are talking about a premium C-SUV for materials, adjustments, execution … of 4.43 meters in length that has a space that does not shine because of abundance, nor because of scarce, being the trunk of just over 400 liters capacity the weakest section of it.

Returning to the mechanical section, say that it has two electric motors that generate a total power of 408 hp together with a torque of 660 Nm, figures that allow you to sign a 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds despite flirting with a weight of the order of 2.2 tons. Regarding autonomy, is capable of traveling 418 km with a single charge according to the WLTP cycle thanks to its battery that reaches a useful capacity of 75 kWh (78 kWh gross).

Thus, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric Puro Premium Edition has a price of € 51,523, which is conditional on a minimum financing of € 27,000 over 48 months with 36 permanence and including the dealer’s contribution. However, that amount allows you to benefit from the MOVES III Plan, as it does not exceed € 45,000 without taxes, which means that if you deliver a car with more than seven years old you can take this Volvo with 408 hp for € 44,523.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best electrics on the market.

Thus, we are facing a very attractive offerSince future alternatives, such as the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 in its top-of-the-range version with 306 hp and 72.66 gross kWh, there is talk of a price of around € 60,000 without aid.

The plug-in hybrid, again, ten thousand euros cheaper than the German trident

The other mechanic we were referring to at the beginning is the Recharge T4, a plug-in hybrid mechanics with a combined power of 211 hp and 405 Nm associated with an automatic seven-speed gearbox and which highlights the potential savings in the city more than by achieving stratospheric performance, which is not negligible either with a 0-100 km / h in 8.5 seconds thanks to the action of its 1.5 liter turbo gasoline of 129 hp and an electric motor of 85 hp.

Also, this XC40 Recharge T4 Premium Edition for € 38,990, based on the Inscription Expression equipment level, has a good standard equipment, in which it is possible to find elements such as LED headlights, speed limiter, navigator, rain sensor or various driving aids and assistants, such as the automatic braking system with detection of pedestrians and cyclists.

However, this amount is conditional on a minimum financing of € 21,000 for 48 months with 36 months of permanence, and It is again thanks to MOVES III that an attractive price of € 33,990 can be reached if we scrap a used car. In addition, equal to state discounts, the Swede ranks about ten thousand euros below his main alternatives German, such as the Audi Q3 TFSIe from € 48,390, the BMW X1 xDrive25e from € 47,800 or the Mercedes GLA 250e from € 50,425.